Will Trent Star On The ‘Surprising’ And ‘Satisfying’ Fan Response After That Major Character Death
It still hurts.
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Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 15 of Will Trent, “The Bleak Expanse of Nothing,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.
The latest episode of Will Trent on the 2026 TV schedule delivered a devastating blow when it surprisingly killed off Sonja Sohn’s Amanda Wagner. While Will Trent has killed off characters before, this one came as a pretty heartbreaking one. And fans were certainly taken aback with it, but Sohn is reacting to the fan response.
In the final minutes of last week’s episode, “The Bleak Expanse of Nothing,” Will found Amanda stabbed to death after she went off alone to trail someone seemingly connected to a cult-like group devoted to serial killer James Ulster. Since the episode aired, there have been many fans to take to social media to share their thoughts on it, as well sweet messages to Sohn, who had been on the ABC procedural since the beginning. Over the weekend, Sohn broke her silence on her beloved character’s death with an Instagram reel, addressing the touching comments she’s been getting:Article continues below
It’s always hard saying goodbye to a beloved character, especially when no one was expecting it. It can be assumed that ABC has been getting some not-so-nice comments from fans in the last six days since the episode aired. But it also seems like Sohn has been getting even more sweet comments from fans, which has helped the fact that she’s had to say goodbye to Amanda so prematurely.
Sohn reflected on her acting career and life experiences, saying that she does the work she does to touch fans, hoping that they grab onto her experiences. And while fans won’t be able to see her as Amanda Wagner, she is certainly not going anywhere any time soon:
Seeing the show move on from Amanda will be hard, especially since there were so many stories left to be told for her. Amanda’s death also came not long after Will Trent secured a Season 5 renewal, making the death even harder to bear. The fans are obviously not taking the death well, but at the very least, Sohn knows how much she and Amanda are loved.
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It’s always possible this won’t be the last time fans see Amanda Wagner. She could always return in a hallucination or flashback. It sounds like there isn’t any ill will towards Will Trent for Sohn, and the show and fans clearly mean a lot to her. So you never know what could happen. If anything, all episodes are available to stream on Hulu, so viewers can always get their Amanda Wagner fix that way. Meanwhile, new episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There will be more twists to come on Will Trent and a lot more to look forward to.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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