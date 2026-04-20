Will Trent Star On The ‘Surprising’ And ‘Satisfying’ Fan Response After That Major Character Death

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 15 of Will Trent, “The Bleak Expanse of Nothing,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

The latest episode of Will Trent on the 2026 TV schedule delivered a devastating blow when it surprisingly killed off Sonja Sohn’s Amanda Wagner. While Will Trent has killed off characters before, this one came as a pretty heartbreaking one. And fans were certainly taken aback with it, but Sohn is reacting to the fan response.

In the final minutes of last week’s episode, “The Bleak Expanse of Nothing,” Will found Amanda stabbed to death after she went off alone to trail someone seemingly connected to a cult-like group devoted to serial killer James Ulster. Since the episode aired, there have been many fans to take to social media to share their thoughts on it, as well sweet messages to Sohn, who had been on the ABC procedural since the beginning. Over the weekend, Sohn broke her silence on her beloved character’s death with an Instagram reel, addressing the touching comments she’s been getting:

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I have been so touched, just so taken with the response to Amanda’s passing, just some of the long paragraphs that you all have been commenting. Those of you who can really feel what I put into the character, what I put into the work. And I just learned I have long-term fans who have been sort of following what I’ve been doing, what I’ve been trying to do with the work. And that was surprising and really, really satisfying because that’s really why I do it.

It’s always hard saying goodbye to a beloved character, especially when no one was expecting it. It can be assumed that ABC has been getting some not-so-nice comments from fans in the last six days since the episode aired. But it also seems like Sohn has been getting even more sweet comments from fans, which has helped the fact that she’s had to say goodbye to Amanda so prematurely.

Sohn reflected on her acting career and life experiences, saying that she does the work she does to touch fans, hoping that they grab onto her experiences. And while fans won’t be able to see her as Amanda Wagner, she is certainly not going anywhere any time soon:

I am so sorry that you’re gonna be able to finish the journey with Amanda. But just think of it this way: We live in such a time that you always need to be in touch with me. now. And our relationship should become much more personal. I’m here. I have projects lined up. This is amazing. Airewaves aren’t going anywhere. They’re getting broader. And it’s time for me to tell my own stories. I’m in the next act of my life, and in this gig, I’m tryna walk out the door. But I’m not walking out the door before I accomplish what I came here for.

Seeing the show move on from Amanda will be hard, especially since there were so many stories left to be told for her. Amanda’s death also came not long after Will Trent secured a Season 5 renewal, making the death even harder to bear. The fans are obviously not taking the death well, but at the very least, Sohn knows how much she and Amanda are loved.

A post shared by Sonja Sohn (@sonjasohn) A photo posted by on

It’s always possible this won’t be the last time fans see Amanda Wagner. She could always return in a hallucination or flashback. It sounds like there isn’t any ill will towards Will Trent for Sohn, and the show and fans clearly mean a lot to her. So you never know what could happen. If anything, all episodes are available to stream on Hulu, so viewers can always get their Amanda Wagner fix that way. Meanwhile, new episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There will be more twists to come on Will Trent and a lot more to look forward to.