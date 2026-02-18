I Love The Latest Will Trent Season 4 Twist, But It Has Me Worried

Will Trent has been having an okay Season 4. I like it enough, but I expected a little more from one of my favorite crime procedurals. Nonetheless, the series has done some things really well this year, including the Seth (Scott Foley) and Angie (Erika Christensen) romance. It’s been a nice change from the usual Will (Ramon Rodriguez) and Angie back-and-forth complications.

On Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re Not That Person Anymore,” the series took an unexpected turn. It moved the Seth and Angie romance to the next level.

It was a very sweet moment, but now I have concerns.

Warning: Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re Not That Person Anymore,” spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Was Excited To See Angie And Seth Get Married. It Was A Welcomed Surprise

I can’t say Angie and Seth’s marriage completely shocked me. I had a feeling they might go through with the wedding, just maybe not this soon in the season. Another part of me thought that maybe they would have a major fight and breakup before the wedding. This would lead to them deciding to coparent. We would see or hear from Seth occasionally, similar to Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and his ex-wife.

The wedding made it fairly clear that Seth and Angie love each other unconditionally. She truly believes he’s her soulmate. It’s not just a marriage because of the baby, and she isn’t settling for him while wanting Will. Angie picked Seth. He loves her just as much. It’s a beautiful love story and chapter for Angie. It’s the happy ending she deserves. Will Trent also made it clear that Angie will fight for this marriage. She doesn’t want to marry again.

Of course, their marriage may not last. They could get a divorce, but I think the show emphasizes that Angie wants to make this her only marriage, because it may only end if something major happens. A catastrophic event has to occur to break them up. This causes some concern.

However, I Am Now Scared For Seth's Life

Will Trent has no problems putting characters in danger. It also loves to stress out its viewers about the possibility of killing some characters. However, it has yet to kill a major character. We witnessed the death of James Ulster (Greg Germann), but I don’t consider him that important to the series. He’s a great villain, but no one expected him to remain on the show forever. Seth has been incorporated as Angie’s main love interest and husband. The Will Trent writers want us to care about him.

They have succeeded. I want to believe it’s because they will finally give Angie a happy ending that allows her to have a healthy marriage and child (despite any complications with Will). I think we’re being set up for disappointment and heartbreak and that Seth is being propped up to die by the end of Season 4.

This would devastate Angie, but still give her this amazing love story. It also leaves the door open for a potential Will and Angie reunion. I would love for the show to finally stop the Angie/Will cycle, but many fans love them together. I just don’t think the show wants to end the possibility of them yet.

This may mean that Seth needs to die.

The Preview For The Next Will Trent Episode Just Increased That Fear

We knew that Ulster’s death would haunt Will. I think in the next episode, we may see a surprise appearance by Germann as Ulster continues to haunt him and may help him solve the case of a serial killer. In the next episode of Will Trent, we’re introduced to a serial killer. I think this killer may have more of a season arc. I don’t think it will be a one-episode storyline.

If I am right, I think this serial killer may kill Seth. There is also a chance that the series reveals that sweet, kind Seth is the killer. This outcome would shock me because we already saw the storyline of a deceptive love interest this season with Faith and Malcolm (DeVaughn Nixon). It would seem repetitive.

I also just think it’s a more heartbreaking and impactful storyline if Angie loses Seth through death. Him as a serial killer, also doesn’t seem that realistic. A serial killer hanging out and living with someone in law enforcement, and no one has any idea?

I also think something more tragic could happen, such as Seth just randomly having a heart attack and dying. Not a big, dramatic death but a realistic, even more heartbreaking one.

I would love to live in a world where Seth and Angie just stay in love and have their child, but I don’t think Will Trent would allow that happy ending this early in the series.

I Also Don't Think The Show Is Completely Done With Angie And Will's Romantic Relationship, So That Can't Be Good For Seth

Dawson’s Creek resolved the famous love triangle by having Joey (Katie Holmes) pick one guy but keep the other in her life. It leaned into the idea of friend soulmates. I would love to see Will Trent use this resolution. Will can always be important to Angie because he’s her best friend and soulmate. They don’t have to be together romantically but will always be linked.

I just don’t know if the show will ever fully end the possibility of them romantically. Will gives a speech at the end of “You’re Not That Person Anymore” about eventually just moving on. He’s at peace with her marriage. He also has a current love interest and may have another one coming. I just don’t know if I believe that the marriage means the end of Will and Angie forever.

Seth may have to leave Will Trent eventually. He could have a big, glorious end as a victim. Die as the love of Angie’s life. That would allow her to revisit things with Will in the future.

Seth Almost Feels Too Likable, And The Show Hasn't Had A Major Death Yet

As I stated, Will Trent has teased the possibility of other major deaths, but not actually made the move. Seth is a character we only met last season. However, he already feels like an important and natural part of the show. I really like Seth and would be devastated to see him die.

This likely means the writers have done their job well. They created a character whom fans haven’t known long but would mourn if something bad happens to him. I think Seth has been added to be the sacrificial lamb of the series as the first major death. I hope I am wrong, and we see Angie and Seth’s love story to continue to grow, but I have doubts.

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. Stream it on Hulu the next day.