Win A Thunderbirds Blu-ray Box Set

The classic Anderson puppet show marked its 60th anniversary in September, and the wait is finally over for a swanky Blu-ray box set to celebrate the fact.

The Thunderbirds 60th Anniversary Collector’s Edition features all 32 episodes, restored in pristine HD from the original film elements, plus over eight hours of special features. New bonuses include Thunderbirds: FAB At 60, a 97-minute documentary featuring famous fans such as Jonathan Ross, Sanjeev Bhaskar and J Michael Straczynski, and “Fabblebox” (23 minutes), in which Lady Penelope and Parker offer a Gogglebox-style commentary for “The Perils Of Penelope”. The set also comes with a 110-page episode guide and six posters featuring original artwork by Graham Bleathman.

