Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria Renovated Her Chicago 'Dream' Home. Now She's Selling It For Millions

What happened?!

Buying a house is a dream that many people still hold dear to their hearts, with lots of homeowners being fine with purchasing a good-enough abode and fixing it up a little. However, there are also people like HGTV star Alison Victoria, who buy a place with the goal of doing major renovations. Now, after the Windy City Rehab expert did just that with her “dream” home in Chicago, she’s decided to sell it for millions of dollars.

What Did Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria Say About Selling Her Chicago Dream Home?

In the summer of 2023, fans were able to watch as Windy City Rehab mistress of ceremonies Alison Victoria traded in beach-set bikini photo shoots for the down and dirty work of renovations, during her spinoff, Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, which followed along as she turned a 1927 warehouse into her (you guessed it) dream home. However, after completing that massive challenge and calling it hers for a while, she recently spoke with Us Weekly about putting it on the market for $2.9 million. She said:

Having 7,000 square feet to yourself seems opulent and dreamy, but in reality, it became a bit lonely, so I decided to downsize and find something that suited my lifestyle better. I travel so much for work and wasn’t really there to enjoy it as much as the space deserves to be enjoyed.

My house is less than 1,000 square feet, so without having seen the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge star’s place in her show, I totally wouldn’t even have been able to picture what so much space would look like. Well, I can tell you, it’s MASSIVE. And, as everyone who enjoys watching the designer transform properties around her home city will expect, just as creatively gorgeous as one would think.

Victoria (who dealt with years of lawsuits over her original hit series) had bought the place years before turning it into her home, using it as her office and design studio, and she loved it so much that she thought making it a home was a great idea. She continued:

When I purchased the property and had it as my office and design center for years, I would always sit in there and think about how dreamy this space would be as someone’s home. When I had the opportunity to turn it into that, my dreams truly came true. When I was there, I literally never left. Everything you could ever want all under one roof makes that very easy to do.

While she called the home the “sexiest place I ever designed” shortly after the series aired, she also admitted that the reno, as a whole, cost her an extremely pretty penny. Not only that, but she was in debt to the tune of $400,000 to two of her friends that she borrowed money from (to add things like a year-round courtyard which was likened to something from Versailles, a gym, theater, bar, and “heated marble herringbone floors” in the bathroom) to get everything done the way she wanted.

Unfortunately, the frequent home renovation competition show star finished her dream home, moved in, and simply realized that even though the space has literally everything she could want or need, she just wasn’t able to spend enough time there for it to really be worth it for her lifestyle. Hopefully, someone else can snatch the place up and put it to good use now.

