With Conservatorship Over Now, Amanda Bynes Reveals How She's Living Life As A Free Woman

Amanda Bynes is entering a brand-new phase in her life. Just a few weeks ago, a judge ruled to end the conservatorship she’d been under since 2013. After the ruling, Bynes shared a message with her fans , in which she thanked them for their “love and well wishes.” The actress is continuing to keep the public updated on her personal status and, in her latest comments, she reveals how she’s living life as a free woman.

The All That alum actually has a few reasons to celebrate as of late. In addition to regaining control of her life, the star is also celebrating her 36th birthday this week. So as she enters a new year of life and begins living on her own terms again, what does she have planned? Well, the actress told E! News that she’s putting her focus on a couple of things, including her studies:

I am continuing with my Bachelor’s Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development. I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays.

Amanda Bynes first enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014 and earned her Associate’s of Arts degree in 2019. She later re-entered the school in 2020 in order to pursue the aforementioned Bachelor’s Degree. Bynes’ comments match up with recent reports, which alleged that she was enjoying her coursework at the school. It was also said that the fashionista has been earning almost straight A’s.

Aside from her professional and academic endeavors, the Easy A alum has also been making some personal changes. Ahead of her conservatorship hearing, the star took to social media to show off a brand-new look . She revealed via social media that she’d traded in her ombre-colored locks for a basic black look. Not only that, but the star was also in the process of getting her heart-shaped face tattoo removed. The changes are coming quickly for the What a Girl Wants star but, in the midst of all of them, she has plenty of support.

Amanda Bynes’ parents, Lynn and Rick, are completely behind her as she makes this transition. Though they initiated the conservatorship nearly a decade ago , they never intended for it to be permanent and want to see their daughter move on with her life. Bynes also has at least one former Nickelodeon alum in her corner in the form of Josh Peck. When it comes to his former Amanda Show co-star’s new situation, Peck hopes she does “whatever makes her happy.”

And it sounds like she’s doing just that, based on her recent comments. It’s been a long road for Amanda Bynes, so it’s simply lovely to see that she’s at a positive place in her life. Let’s hope she continues to thrive as she moves forward.