What Was It Like Witnessing Jason Kelce And Taylor Swift's Viral Moments In Person? Travis Kelce's Brother And A Bills Fan Break Down The 'Rowdy' Experience

You know, there’s been a lot of conversation about whether the NFL is overdoing its coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship . However, at the Chiefs game against the Bills, the talk was not about the couple (although Taylor Swift's attendance was a very big deal) it was about the tight end’s older brother Jason Kelce, who went viral for taking his shirt off, screaming out the suite window and having a blast with the Bills Mafia. Now, the Philadelphia Eagles' center as well as a Bills fan are opening up about this major moment, and how “rowdy” it was.

What Jason Kelce Said About His Viral Moment At The Chiefs Game

Using his brother’s classic “we need to talk about it” line, Travis Kelce asked Jason Kelce all about his wild viral night up in the suite at the Chiefs vs. Bills game – as you can clearly see in the photo above. The Eagles center was candid about how hard his last week was dealing with his season ending and all the retirement rumors surrounding him , and he was excited to have a good time.

He called the game “one of the most fun experiences” he’s ever had, and he proceeded to explain why he jumped out the window and the “electric atmosphere” at the game on New Heights :

Here’s what happened, I wanted to take my shirt off at the tailgate. And because we kind of got pushed back at the tailgate front, I didn’t get to have my shirt off out there. Then when I entered the box, I noticed ‘Hey, I can jump out of this box and I’ll be outside.’ And if I take my shirt off, and I’m outside, then I’m part of the Buffalo Bills’ pageantry.

Jason said he was caught up in the “magic” of Buffalo’s fanbase, and he loved living it up with the fans, despite his wife Kylie Kelce telling him they needed to make a good first impression with Travis’ partner Taylor Swift. Travis called it “pandemonium,” and his brother explained:

The moment we got into the suite, I said ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite.' And [Kylie] said ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ [Then I said] 'I’m just letting you know it’s happening, I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.'

So, he took a shot out of a bowling ball, lost his shirt, chugged beer with the Bills fans, and had an all-around good time…oh, also Taylor Swift was there, and she loved her boyfriend's brother's actions, the tight end confirmed. Basically, what I’m saying is the Bills fan who was in the suite next door was right to call the whole experience “ROWDY.”

What A Bills Fan Said About Witnessing Jason Kelce’s Viral Moment And Being Near Taylor Swift

Along with Jason commenting on this wild game, a Bills fan who was in the suite next door told People about what it was like witnessing this viral moment first-hand and being so close to Taylor Swift. Speaking about seeing the Kelce family and Swift during the game, Matt C. said:

Taylor's suite was ROWDY. There was no mistaking who they were rooting for.

Calling it something he and his family will “never forget,” Matt talked about how wild the suite was despite the cold temperatures, saying:

And, despite the cold temperatures, they opened the big suite window and kept it open the entire game. There was definitely some banter between the Kelce/Swift suite and the fans below – especially when points were scored. In the end, they won and have the bragging rights.

While he’s a Bills fan, Matt has some compassion for the Kelce family and Swift, and he loved seeing Jason interact with the Bills Mafia. However, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t overwhelming, as he explained that the fans “were a little too excited” when the center jumped into the crowd. All-in-all though, he enjoyed the chaos, and like Jason, said the environment was incredible and special.