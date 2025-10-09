After The Wizards Of Waverly Place Had Two Wild Twists In A Row For Alex Russo, Selena Gomez Reacts

SPOILERS are ahead for Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription.

When Wizards Beyond Waverly Place first came out on Disney Channel last fall, it felt like coming home to be back with the Russos and the magical world around them. The second season is in the books, and wow, there’s a lot to talk about, especially regarding what happened when Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo came back as a guest star for the finale episodes. Let’s talk about what happened, and what Gomez said about making the epic Season 2 cliffhanger.

What Happens During The Season 2 Finale Of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

In the two-part finale for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Alex Russo returns to the series to help her family face off against the dark wizard Lord Morsus. In one of the final moments of the finale, we learn that not only is Lord Morsus the grandfather of Billie (played by Janie LeAnn Brown), but Billie has been the daughter of our own Alex Russo all along. This is revealed when a locket tied around Alex’s neck opens and reveals lost memories of Alex using the spell Cerebellum Erasus to wipe all memory of their familial relationship in order to protect her from Lord Morsus.

If that reveal wasn’t enough, shortly after Alex and Billie tearfully realize they are mother and daughter, Alex jumps into a portal with Lord Morsus to save her family from the dangerous wizard. There’s been a lot of talk online about Alex Russo being considered dead following the finale, but her longtime co-star David Henrie, a.k.a. Justin Russo in the Wizards franchise, offered some hope on X, saying “Alex Russo is tougher than you think” and “there’s a lot more to come.”

What Selena Gomez Has Said About Alex Russo’s Big Twists

As fans worry about Alex Russo’s fate, Selena Gomez and Brown reunited for a Disney Channel featurette about the finale reveal. Here’s what Gomez said about the big Wizards Beyond Waverly Place moment:

Obviously, she had to make a hard choice as a mom to protect her child.

It was a selfless moment for the beloved Disney Channel character, and Brown said filming the scene was “very emotional” for them both. As Gomez added:

Just [crying] puddles.

As of late, Selena Gomez has been very busy, between her recent Santa Barbara wedding to Benny Blanco and filming Only Murders In The Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. But the actress is an executive producer on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and has talked before about wanting to return to the Disney Channel show since she feels she owes “a big part” of her life to it. Check out the Wizards co-stars' full comments below:

The finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place added some real stakes to the series, and should there be a Season 3, we’re sure the Russos would be looking for Alex as hard as they can. Here’s hoping it’s not the end of the road for Alex Russo, and there’s much more of the show to come.