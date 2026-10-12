I’ve Been Wondering If Lanterns Could Bring Back Hal Jordan For Season 2. Someone Asked The Creator
I need more of Kyle Chandler's hero.
Spoilers ahead for Lanterns.
DC's co-CEO James Gunn has been making bold swings with the first slate of DCU projects, titled Gods and Monsters. Each title so far has had a unique tone, and Lanterns was a grounded crime drama that happened to have a few superheroes in it. The season premiere shocked fans by revealing Hal Jordan was dead, with his killer being a mystery that loomed over the season until the finale confirmed who shot him. I've been wondering if they might bring back the beloved Green Lantern if a second season arrives on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Luckily someone asked co-creator/EP Damon Lindelof that very question.
Lindelof created shows like Lost and The Leftovers, so he's used to bringing ambitious and narratively complicated projects to life. Lanterns is no exception, with the show getting backlash as soon as the trailer arrived online. During a recent interview with Collider, he was asked if John Stewart might be able to bring Hal Jordan back, either IRL or through his Hologram. The TV icon responded by saying:
Honestly, I like this perspective. As much as I'd love to see more of Chandler's Hal Jordan in upcoming DC movies and TV shows, I don't want the emotional punch of Lanterns to be cheapened by miraculously reviving the DC hero. Although I can't blame folks for wondering; the hologram version of Hal was present after the actual character perished.
There are definitely narrative threads to pull from if Lanterns gets green lit for Season 2, including the ramifications of Hal's death. We know Kerry shot him to protect her Manhunter son, and I'd love to see how she's grappling with that guilt. Lindelof spoke more about the show's potential future by saying:
At the time of writing this story, Lanterns has not been renewed for a second season on HBO. Still, the discourse surrounding the series might indicate that there is more story to tell. Although if another season ends up happening, we shouldn't expect Hal Jordan to miraculously rise from the dead. As the TV icon went on to say:
Points were made. As much as DC fans love Hal Jordan, it just wouldn't make sense for Kyle Chandler's character to be brought back to life... even if that's happened a number of times in the comics. Instead, Lanterns is going to stick to its guns if/when a second season gets ordered by HBO.
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Lanterns is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that we'll get Season 2. Either way, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is set to reprise his role in Man of Tomorrow next year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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