James Gunn and Peter Safran’s imminent exits from DC Studios have sparked questions about the company’s direction moving forward. Many, like myself, have especially been wondering whether Safran and Gunn’s DCU continuity will remain intact under incoming CEO Jeremy Latcham. At this point, HBO’s Lanterns is among the productions that faces an uncertain future, and I’d been wondering how lead actor Aaron Pierre felt about the situation. On that note, someone recently asked the actor about it, and he shared some thoughts.

Aaron Pierre plays new Green Lantern John Stewart in the DC Universe, and the character is poised to return in Man of Tomorrow, which is set for the 2027 movie schedule. News of Gunn and Safran’s oustings also came on the heels of the latter saying Lanterns Season 2 would happen on the condition that the writers’ room could develop a good story. Of course, from the outside looking in, the situation has changed significantly but, even shortly after hearing the news himself, Pierre shared a level-headed take:

Well, I actually only just found out the news prior to logging on, so I haven’t had very much time at all to process the enormity of that news. But what I can say is that my relationship with James and my relationship with Peter is a beautiful relationship. And I’ve really loved every moment, collaborating with them and working with them and getting to know them. And I’m excited to, beyond this point, in a different context, collaborate with them again. And I’m also excited to see what happens next for DC.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the DCU, that’s a very admirable response from Pierre. He shared those comments with IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast, and they make it clear that he’s grateful for having worked with Gunn and Safran. Simultaneously, Pierre also seems curious about what lies ahead for the superhero-centric studio. Man of Tomorrow is arguably the most high-profile project on the schedule of upcoming DC movies, and Pierre also weighed in on the prospect of his role being edited down due to changes in plans:

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I think for me, we did the film, and we really loved every moment of doing the film. And what happens beyond this point is not my decision. So I’m very at peace…. What will be will be. But what I do know is that those friendships will last beyond this point. And, also, those artistic, creative, working collaboration relationships will live beyond this point as well. And, as I say, I’m excited to see where DC goes from here.

Pierre’s portrayal of Stewart has received praise, and a number of fans have been looking forward to seeing him play the role for years to come. After James Gunn shared his farewell post, fans flooded the comments, and many lamented that Lanterns Season 2 likely wouldn’t happen. And Pierre isn’t the only member of the show’s team to have weighed in on the Gunn news. The co-showrunner, Chris Mundy, also reacted and expressed his surprise due to assuming that the dust had settled at DC after the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger.

I remain very curious about what’s being planned for the DCU now that Gunn and Safran will be leaving by the beginning of December. Personally, I think it’d be a real shame if Jeremy Latcham and co. were to part ways with Aaron Pierre and many of the franchise’s other stars. Regardless of what happens, though, I’m glad Pierre is choosing to be optimistic about the work he’s done at DC.

Check out the first season of Lanterns, which is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. Also, look out for Man of Tomorrow when it soars into theaters on July 9, 2027.