Lanterns Writer Wants To Bring My Favorite Green Lantern Into Season 2, And I Think It Would Please Haters

Spoilers ahead for the Lanterns finale. Don't say I didn't warn ya.

The newly formed DCU has brought fans a variety of projects, both on the big screen and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. Lanterns was in the latter category, and is the most recent release for the first slate of titles called Gods and Monsters. The season just ended with a big Lanterns finale, and fans are already curious if we'll get another round. It turns out the show's writer wants to bring my favorite member of the Green Lantern Corps., and I honestly think including him would please the show's haters.

Ever since Lanterns' first teaser was dropped, folks have been complaining about there not being enough green and powers in the show. Rather than an epic cosmic story, we were treated to a gritty detective drama that just happens to have a superhero or two.

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Yet, if writer Venessa [Baden Kelly] gets her way, that might change if/when Season 2 happens. During an appearance on the Midnight Boys podcast, creator Chris Mundy was asked if any beloved Lanterns might be included if the show gets renewed. He responded with:

Venessa [Baden Kelly] is talking a big Kilowog game for a long time.

Yup, I'm into this, sign me up. Hardcore DC fans know Kilowog is one of the most iconic Green Lanterns ever. He's also a giant alien that would likely required visual effects to bring to life, which would be a huge change to the grounded way Lanterns' first season went down. If we actually get to see the hulking cosmic superhero, it might please Lantern haters who weren't satisfied with the story that was told in its first eight episodes.

Kilowog debuted in DC comics, and has been adapted in a variety of animated projects, video games, and even the infamous Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie. He's a beloved part of the Corps., and my personal favorite Lantern. It would be a game changer if he got to show up in the HBO series for its sophomore outing. Fingers crossed it actually gets renewed.

(Image credit: Warner Home Video)

In most media, Kilowog is an experienced Green Lantern who helps to train its new members. He's a gifted scientist from the planet Bolovax Vik, and has an intimidating physicality in addition to his skill with a Power Ring. Having him show up Lantern Season 2 would bring the new series closer to the source material, as most members of the Green Lantern Corps. are aliens. I have to assume that it would also please haters of the show who didn't appreciate its grounded, human story.

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Season 1 of Lanterns might have had Hal and John dealing with Manhunters, but they looked decidedly human. The same can also be said for Laura Linney's Guardian Lianna; we only saw her alien form briefly from behind in Episode 3. So Kilowog being part of Season 2 would be a departure, one that brings the HBO show closer to the comics.

Narratively, there is a logical way for Kilowog to show up. The finale saw John wield a new ring that wasn't issued by the Green Lantern Corps., and told Guy Gardner that he'd be taking over as Earth's protector. This is sure to get a response from the powers that be at Oa, and it would make sense of Kilowog was sent to suss him out or train him on how to use the Power Ring. Fingers crossed we actually get to see this happen.

Lanterns is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There hasn't been any news about it being renewed, but I'm going to keep hope alive... especially if my boy Kilowog might show up.