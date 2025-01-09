I've Been Wondering If One Specific Yellowstone Character Would Be Involved In The Rip And Beth Spinoff, And Their Latest Post Gives Me Hope

When I found out that Rip and Beth were getting a spinoff following the Season 5 finale of Yellowstone , I immediately started wondering what other characters could be involved in their show. Namely, Carter and Lloyd are the two I’ve been thinking about, because they are the closest to the couple set to lead this project. So, with that in mind, you can imagine how excited I got when Lloyd actor Forrie J. Smith posted about the future of Yellowstone.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the New Year and the loss of his friend and legendary barrel racer Sammy Thurman Brackenbury, Forrie J. Smith posted a simple video of him talking to the camera while wearing a Yellowstone-branded vest. At the very end, he also plugged the show he’s been on for years and hinted at its future. Without giving anything away, the Lloyd actor said:

Hey Yellowstone addicts, I would stay together. One out of honor to Cody Ring. And two, Taylor Sheridan, he ain't said it's over.

For reference, Ring was, as Smith said on TikTok, the "head of the Yellowstone addicts" and a big fan of the show. Then, he went on to talk about the man who created Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan. As he said, fans should not assume this story is over just yet...and I'm hoping that means Lloyd will come back too.

When Cole Hauser spoke about Rip's future , he did note that “hopefully, we can continue to get in people’s living rooms.” He also said we’ll all have to wait and see “what happens over the next year or so.” As of right now, a spinoff about the beloved Yellowstone couple, Rip and Beth , has not been confirmed by Paramount. However, reports say that both Hauser and Kelly Reilly have allegedly signed deals to reprise their roles.

How To Watch Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network) You can stream Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription and its spinoffs as well as Taylor Sheridan’s other shows with a Paramount+ subscription.

So, it’s clear they aren’t done with their Yellowstone characters. It seems like Forrie J. Smith is on the same page.

As he said, Taylor Sheridan has not said anything is over, and as the famous saying goes “It ain’t over until it’s over.” Therefore, it seems logical that Lloyd could return in some capacity, and I think the Rip and Beth spinoff makes the most sense.

At the moment there are a few upcoming Yellowstone shows coming down the pipe. This includes The Madison, 6666 and the Rip and Beth show. It’s possible that Lloyd could appear in any of these. However, it feels most logical that he’d end up with Hauser and Reilly on their show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was proven to me at the end of Season 5 when Rip offered the ranchhand a bed and job at his new ranch in Dillon. Hauser’s character made it very clear that out of every cowboy working for the Duttons, the two who could stay with him after they left were Carter, who is basically his son, and Lloyd, his best friend.

It seems natural that Lloyd would stick with Rip, and I really want him to too. They get along so well, they’ve supported each other through so much, and it’d be nice to have another clear string that connects Rip and Beth’s next story back to Yellowstone.