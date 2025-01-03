Cole Hauser's Comments About What's Next For Rip Makes Me Very Hopeful About His Yellowstone Spinoff's Release Date

I’ll never forget the fact that we had to wait two years for the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season . However, it’s also not lost on me that most of Taylor Sheridan’s other shows move through filming quickly, and we are watching them not too long after we learn about production starting. Now, these two juxtaposing facts leave me with lots of questions about the Rip and Beth spinoff and when we’ll see it. However, Cole Hauser’s comments about what’s next give me hope about a release date.

A few weeks before Yellowstone came to an end, it was announced that Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly would reprise their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton in a spinoff. A few days after that news was announced, the actor spoke with People about how fans had reacted to Season 5 and what’s next for his character, saying:

We will see what happens over the next year or so and we'll see what's next. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people's living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years.

Did you read that? He said “over the next year or so,” that makes me think we’ll be seeing our favorite Yellowstone couple back on our screens sooner rather than later. And I really think that could happen too.

Between Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Yellowstone shows and his Paramount+ dramas, it’s clear that he can juggle a lot and release projects often. In the last few months of 2024 alone, we got Yellowstone, Lioness and Landman. Plus, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown came out earlier in the year too. Not to mention, the second season of 1923 is on the 2025 TV schedule for a February 23 release.

So, I have no doubt that this prolific writer can get this Rip and Beth show off the ground in the next year while also releasing 1923 and working on his other Yellowstone series, The Madison .

Hauser’s comments seem to suggest that he has an idea about where Rip and Beth’s story and romance are going, and after Yellowstone’s finale, we know it’ll likely follow their lives in Dillon. Now, I have questions about who else will be involved and how connected it will be to the flagship series.

Carter did move with Rip and Beth, so I assume he’ll be in the series. However, will Lloyd or any of the other bunkhouse boys be there? Could Kayce pop in from time to time? Will Jamie’s end impact Hauser and Reilly’s characters and their futures? The questions are endless but also exciting, and knowing that we’ll get some sort of answers through this new show makes me happy. What makes me even happier is knowing we could get this new drama within the next year or two!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors