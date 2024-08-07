‘People Are Finding Worms In The Fish’: An Olympic Swimmer Opens Up About All The Major Food Problems Athletes Have Been Having In Paris, And Yikes

The 2024 Summer Olympics (which are streamable) have offered up some amazing sporting events that showcase the greatest athletes in the world. In between their competitions, the stars also soak in the typical activities associated with the games and living in the Olympic village. Some of them have discussed their experiences this year and, now, we can add another athlete to that list. British swimmer Adam Peaty opened up about his time competing in Paris and, while doing so, he made some serious allegations about the food that he and his colleagues have consumed. He even went as far as to say that there are “worms in the fish,” and yikes.

29-year-old Adam Peaty – a celebrated British swimmer who won gold at the past two Summer Olympics – chronicled his dietary experiences with this year’s games during an interview. He stated that he was “blindsided” by some of the elements he encountered while staying in the Olympic village, which houses the various athletes. But the true sticking point for Peaty seems to be the quality of the food he’s been served this year. During his conversation with i , he alleged that the vittles he and others have been served are subpar and that gaining access to it hasn't been easy either:

The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. We need to give the best we possibly can. Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around… there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system. These [complaints] are for people to get better. And the organising committee, so we’ll put these back to our team in full depth and detail. But it’s definitely been the best Games in terms of fans engaged with it. So you never gonna have a perfect Games.

Later on, the six-time Olympic medal winner opened up about the specific nutrients that he’s supposedly lacked enough of since the games began. He put firm emphasis on a supposed lack of meat in the village and, as previously mentioned, he claimed there’s a parasitic problem:

The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes. I want meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change? I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re feeding them not the best. I just want people to get better at their roles and jobs. And I think that’s what the athletes are the best sounding board for.

Earlier in the week, a representative for the Olympics reached out to i, saying that officials were taking the feedback from Adam Peaty and other athletes “very seriously.” An additional statement was shared after the publication of Peaty’s interview, with organizers saying that they possessed “no information to be able to confirm the specific allegation” from the swimmer. It was also stressed that officials collaborated with team nutritionists in order to curate a menu that aligns with Paris’ sustainability efforts. As part of that, the goal was for all meals in the village to be 60 percent meatless and a third to be plant-based. Still, as Peaty opined, that approach was not beneficial for some athletes’ diets. That fish claim has yet to be backed up by other people, but it goes without saying that this assertion is admittedly unsettling.

It’s been interesting to hear some of the competitors share their experiences amid the games as well as shed light on some of the more nuanced aspects of their sports. Team USA member Simone Biles, whose gymnastics wins are still streamable , discussed her own sport. In one instance, Biles opened up about why several gymnasts fell during this year’s balance beam final. Stephen Nedoroscik, the viral Pommel Horse guy, has also been candid about his time at the games and also revealed the sweet reason for his viral ear tug .

And, while Adam Peaty seemingly hasn’t enjoyed every aspect of his stay in the Olympic village, he has had reason to celebrate as of late. Peaty managed to win silver in the 100 m breaststroke (which was one of the many streamable swimming events ). It remains to be seen what kind of impact his food comments might have but, if the official statements are any indication, the situation is being analyzed. If it is indeed true, one would hope that moving forward, athletes won’t have to deal with worms in their fish or any other issues moving forward.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will officially end on Sunday, August 11