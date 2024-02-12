After Seeing Yellowstone And South Park Crossover Pic, I Can't Help But Think About What That Would Look Like
Kenny runs the train station.
Super Bowl LVIII is one that will go down in the record books, in large part due to the displays of athleticism from both the champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. But also because of the easter eggs and references in the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, Beyoncé dropping new music and album info, Usher’s Halftime performance, and all the funniest commercials. It was also possibly the first time the idea of a Yellowstone and South Park crossover was ever voiced into the universe. And I am here for it.
Yellowstone’s fan-fave co-star Ian Bohen teamed up with his former Teen Wolf cohort Tyler Posey for a fun-filled day visiting the various studio-tethered installations promoting high-profile projects like Halo’s improved-upon Season 2, Survivor, and even Taylor Sheridan’s western itself, specifically the outside of the Bunkhouse. But it’s this picture that we’re most taken aback by:
It would have been amazing had Ian Bohen and Tyler Posey appeared with the South Park lads within Paramount+'s big Super Bowl commercial, which featured Sir Patrick Stewart chucking Hey Arnold's titular youth onto a mountain to the tune of Creed's "Higher." I mean, the ad surely wouldn't have been any more random with their arrivals.
But no, this was a shot taken during their walkabout, with the real and three-dimensional Bohen and Posey standing behind cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny. This was likely a promo for the franchise's latest video game South Park: Snow Day!, which will be released on March 26. And you just know Ian Bohen's character Ryan would crack the hell up at the name of the previous game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole.
While this small screen combo will almost definitely never come into existence in the real world, this would be 100% solid fodder for an episode of a Paramount-specific What If…? Series. Here are a few ways the two shows could slam together.
- Gator could take over as South Park Elementary's Chef.
- Kenny could be Jamie's bodyguard, dying repeatedly for the cause.
- Walker could join Crimson Dawn.
- Beth could whoop the shit out of Mrs. Cartman and any other moms who underestimate her.
- Randy Marsh could get a job working for Governor John Dutton, ruining much in the process.
- PC Principal could run against John in an upcoming election.
Considering how long it's been since Yellowstone last aired (Jan. 1, 2023), and how long it'll be until new episodes air (Nov. 2024 at the earliest), that technically allows enough time for Taylor Sheridan to get Trey Parker and Matt Stone working on cut-out versions of the Dutton family and beyond, so that any and all upcoming Yellowstone series can be one with the Colorado kiddos. Oh man, now I'm thinking about seeing the boys' ancestors showing up in 1923 or 1944.
South Park fans can stream the first 26 seasons of the flagship animated comedy with a Max subscription, while a Paramount+ subscription provides access to the various streaming specials that have come out in recent years. Meanwhile, all of Yellowstone’s past eps are available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
