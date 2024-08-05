A Yellowstone Star Just Wrapped On The Series And Landed A Sweet Message From Kelly Reilly And Others

August 2024 has already proven itself to be a big month for news about upcoming Yellowstone shows , with the bombshell casting updates about the impending spinoff series , which is (thankfully) no longer going by the 2024 working title. But before we can get too excited about any follow-up stories, fans need the flagship drama to finally close its story out, with Season 5’s final episodes set to arrive on Paramount Network in November. That long-awaited return now feels that much more legitimate with one star revealing they’ve completely wrapped filming for their character.

That’s right, while Yellowstone on the whole isn’t yet finished with filming for Season 5’s remaining installments, star Wendy Moniz took to Instagram with a celebratory tone to reveal that she’s (at least for now) fully completed her arc as Montana Governor-turned-Senator Lynelle Perry. Check out her super-sweet message below, which sparked similarly kind responses from co-star Kelly Reilly and others.

Series wrap for me on Yellowstone🎬 and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017. I completed my last scene August 1st, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post…looking back, it was on the SAME DATE two years ago 🤯 . . . There’s been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home over these last 7 years🥹

Moniz revealed that her final experiences as Lynelle played out on August 1, and now she’s in the same boat as viewers in the wait for Season 5’s remaining episodes to make it to the small screen. But she actually knows what’s coming, while viewers will remain in the dark for another few months.

It’s not clear whether or not her story will continue to play out in any follow-up series, or if Taylor Sheridan & Co. will indeed close out Lynelle’s arc on the mothership. It’s probably not too surprising that she’s finishing earlier than other co-stars, since her character isn’t as integral to the day-to-day plotting as others, and since she’s most closely tied to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, who won’t be returning . Being a senator obviously makes her important beyond any shared romantic arcs, so I’m glad Moniz’s character wasn’t sidelined solely due to John’s absence.

Of course, fans are also expecting big deaths to play out in the back half of the season, and Lynelle is as much of a potential victim as anyone else in this story. (I can only hope the show doesn’t feature any political assassination attempts.) But from the responses left by co-stars like Kelly Reilly and Hassie Harrison make it seem like everyone was in good (and still breathing) spirits after Moniz wrapped, so let’s take a look at those instead of pondering her character’s potentially doomed fate.

Kelly Reilly: Wendy !!! I adore you .. we all do . You have just been so amazing to work with all these years !!! Congratulations 🎈

Hassie Harrison: You are the ULTIMATE babe, Senator Perry. love ya forever! Come eat steaks at our place when we’re all home! XOXO

J.E. Tracy: Congratulations Wendy on that wonderful run and your excellent work as Lynelle! I’m grateful to have had the honor of sharing a scene with you, Governor!

Nic Sheridan: We 👏🏽love 👏🏽you!!!

Chelsea Handler: As with everything you do, they were lucky to have you and I’m so happy for all this success!

Mary McCormack: Mazel tov Wen. You were so good in this. The best. ❤️❤️❤️

Beyond the kind words from the esteemed actresses portraying Beth Dutton and Laramie, Wendy Moniz also received supportive comments from Ellis Steele actor J.E. Tracy and the co-creator's wife Nic Sheridan. As well as beloved actresses who aren't even part of theYellowstone-verse, such as comedian Chelsea Handler and Heels vet Mary McCormack.

Yellowstone will at last return to Paramount Network on Sunday, November 10, with more updates to come on what's happening with the sequel series and rumored franchise additions Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams, as well as the presumed exit of Matthew McConaughey. Head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what else will be popping up on the small screen before then.