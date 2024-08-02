I’m Excited About The New Yellowstone Spinoff Rumors, But There’s One Piece Of Info That’s Really Confusing Me

Let's be honest, I’ve been confused about the future of Yellowstone and its upcoming series since the day rumored drama was first reported about Kevin Costner and the announcement of the spinoffs 1944 and 2024 happened. Now, it’s been reported that 2024 will be called The Madison and it will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams . While that casting, title and story news are so exciting, it’s also left me deeply confused about whether Matthew McConaughey will still be in the series and how/if it will be connected to Taylor Sheridan’s flagship Western.

(Image credit: Apple TV+ and Marvel)

The Information About The Yellowstone Spinoff That Confused Me

A little over a year ago, as Yellowstone cancellation rumors swirled and the reported drama between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan heated up, a sequel series potentially starring Matthew McConaughey was announced. Now, the Oscar winner was never officially connected to the show, and with this new news from TVLine , his potential role in the series became more blurred, as it was reported:

Last fall, Paramount Network ordered to series the then-titled 2024, a Yellowstone sequel that was to star Matthew McConaughey and possibly feature Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes reprising their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton. It’s unclear whether Russell will be assuming the role that McConaughey was supposed to play or taking on a new character entirely.

So, this brings up two confusing questions that we’re about to break down: Will McConaughey be involved? And will the show be connected to Yellowstone? Both are vital and need answers, especially with The Madison reportedly going into production later this month.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So, Will Matthew McConaughey Be Involved?

Since Matthew McConaughey was never confirmed to be part of this series, I will not be shocked if he’s not in the show. In fact, I’ll be more surprised if he does end up being part of the cast. However, all this considered, we need some clarity on where he stands with this project.

Back in January, there were reports that McConaughey’s Yellowstone series might be in trouble , and, before this news about Pfeiffer, Russell and Adams was announced, it was rumored that the Dangerous Minds star would take his place as the lead. The TVLine report also speculated that it’s possible Russell could be taking over the character the Interstellar star was set to play.

All around, I’m confused by Matthew McConaughey’s connection to this project, and I need some straightforward clarity about whether he’ll be in this show or not.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Is This Show Going To Be Connected To Yellowstone Or It’s Own Thing?

For a while, this new series, now apparently called The Madison, was called 2024, and it was assumed that it would be a sequel to Taylor Sheridan's first modern Western show.

With the final episodes of Yellowstone airing in November on the 2024 TV schedule , there were reports that actors from the flagship show could be in it and that there was drama when it came to Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly signing contracts for it.

I was under the assumption that this new spinoff would be a continuation of sorts and be connected directly to Sheridan’s OG series. Now, I’m not so sure.

The rumored plot details for the series that’s now reportedly named The Madison suggest that we’ll follow a family as they move from New York City to Montana. Other than the fact that the (formerly) Kevin Costner-led show takes place in Montana, I see no other direct connections between the two shows.

Back when it was named 2024, it fit in with the numbered titles of the other Yellowstone spinoffs – 1923, 1883 and so on – and I was ready to see the Dutton’s present story continue. However, now, with a name like The Madison, I’m confused about whether that will happen or if we’re just getting an entirely new show that is simply the same genre as the Western we all know and love.

All around, we really need details about this new spinoff. There’s a lot we don’t know about it, and I think many of us are desperate to find out if those rumors about Matthew McConaughey are true and if this show will still focus on the Duttons.