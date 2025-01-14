‘You’d Get Canceled Today.’ The On-Set Prank Matthew Perry Always Enacted For The Friends Cast That Absolutely Would Not Fly Today
I love how Brooke Shields got him back, though!
A lot of stories have come out about Matthew Perry in the year since his death at age 54, from making Marlo Thomas feel comfortable on set to saving John Stamos from an embarrassing moment. Now, Brooke Shields, who played one of Friends’ most memorable side characters, has added to the Chandler Bing actor’s lore, and her story is quite a doozy. In fact, even as she spoke of the prank that Perry used to pull on his co-stars, Shields admitted that such a stunt today would likely have gotten him “canceled.”
Brooke Shields famously guest-starred on Season 2’s “The One After the Super Bowl,” playing Erika, Joey’s hand-licking stalker. Coming onto the “well-oiled machine” of Friends — one of the best sitcoms of all time — wasn’t easy though, she said, as the six lead actors were so close and had a bunch of inside jokes. Shields noticed one prank in particular that Matthew Perry used to pull on his co-stars that would definitely not fly on a TV set today. Shields recalled on The View:
Wow, that is definitely not a joke that would go over well on most sets these days, 30 years after Brooke Shields’ time on the show; however, it seemed to be something they were all comfortable with at the time. As Shields indicated above, she saw it as an opportunity to make Matthew Perry laugh, and she decided to reverse the prank on the actor. She continued:
Thank goodness everybody started laughing, because I can’t imagine the level of embarrassment Brooke Shields would have felt if she’d thrown her body into such a physical prank only for it to fall flat.
She went on to say that Matthew Perry asked her how she’d known about the prank, and she admitted that she’d been watching him and his castmates interact (getting into her stalker character, I see!). She also thanked him for bringing everyone so much humor, so in the end, the joke that, if done today, likely would require an HR meeting ultimately turned into a sweet moment between the actors.
If you want to see how Brooke Shields played off of Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and the rest of the Friends, you can stream “The One After the Super Bowl” or any other episode from the sitcom’s 10 seasons with a Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.