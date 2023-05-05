How Young Sheldon Set Up Disaster For The Coopers With Its Latest Big Bang Theory Nod

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon Season 6 episode "A New Weather Girl and a Stay-at-Home Coddler." Read at your own risk.

Young Sheldon rarely shies away from events Sheldon mentioned in The Big Bang Theory, and this latest episode featured a pretty notable one. Unfortunately, it means bad things are on the horizon for the Cooper family. Sheldon's upcoming trip to Germany is going to be interrupted by a natural disaster, and we know thanks to the spinoff's parent CBS series.

Dr. Sturgis managed to put in a good word for Sheldon to enter a graduate program at the Heidelberg Institute, and while Young Sheldon made it seem like it was up in the air, The Big Bang Theory confirmed Sheldon would go to Germany.

Those with an HBO Max subscription can revisit the Season 1 episode “The Pancake Batter Anomaly,” in which he mentioned the event. Mary accompanied Sheldon to Germany, but as we'll get into below, she will be called back to Texas pretty quickly thanks to a natural disaster that's coming in the Season 6 finale.

Mary Will Need To Fly Back To Texas After A Tornado

Sheldon explained in The Big Bang Theory that Mary didn't remain in Germany and instead had to go back to Texas because the house was hit by a tornado. While Young Sheldon's co-creator Steve Molaro confirmed the show isn't beholden to things Sheldon said in the original series, it looks like this event will go through as originally told.

Check out the synopsis for Part 2 of the Season 6 finale, called "A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring." Via CBS:

Sheldon and Mary head to Germany while the rest of the Cooper family braves a tornado that is heading straight for Medford.

A tornado is headed to Medford, Texas, and it will do some damage to the Cooper household if Young Sheldon sticks to The Big Bang Theory's story. Of course, it doesn't seem like any of the characters will come out of it worse for wear based on their status on the original show. It also sounds to me like this season finale will feature Georgie proposing to Mandy, but that's based solely on the episode title referencing a ring.

The Tornado Means We Are One Step Closer To George Sr.'s Death

One important thing of note is that Sheldon's story about the tornado in The Big Bang Theory is that it happened before George Sr.'s eventual death. As viewers continue to wonder if and when we'll see Sheldon's dad pass away, this tornado indicates that we're still on track to his unfortunate death. Obviously, there's the still question of how that all will happen and whether or not there will be more reveals about his infidelity after the breadcrumbs referencing George cheating since Season 4.

One thing we can rule out is that George Sr. will die in the tornado or immediate aftermath, as Mary traveled back to help him get the house back in order. So, George will survive Season 6, but is it curtains for him in Season 7? We did learn the Young Sheldon team has been talking about the series' endgame, so it has to be on the table.

Young Sheldon still has new episodes on the way at CBS (opens in new tab) on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It looks like the series is gearing up for an exciting season finale and some big changes for just about every character.