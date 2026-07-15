Best Medicine Is Set To Return In The Fall, But It Doesn't Mean What I Hoped

I love everything about Fox’s quirky charmer Best Medicine. Josh Charles is rarely a miscast, Port Wenn is a picturesque setting, the rom-com component is twisty , and the side characters are divine. So, obviously, I assumed this series was going to be cancelled after one season. Turns out, it avoided the axe this spring , which is great news. Even better news? It will return in the fall instead of the spring. Sadly, this doesn’t mean what I initially hoped it would mean.

News broke this week that Best Medicine will hit the 2026 TV schedule on September 22. This continues its Tuesday night airing slot on Fox, and it will still be lined up with Doc. It also means we won’t have to wait until midseason for new episodes. I honestly thought this was great news when the date came down the pipeline, because Season 1 had aired in a tougher dead of winter slot. Bumping it to fall shows confidence in this little series, which makes me happy.

When Best Medicine initially aired, it only got a 13-episode order, which is honestly sometimes normal for network TV shows the brass aren’t sure about, and is particularly typical for shows airing at midseason. However, if you have watched a network TV show or two over the years, you should know most scripted programming still gets significantly more than a Baker’s dozen of episodes. Really popular shows, like NCIS , can sometimes get 24 .

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It’s not unusual at all for Fox to hand down shorter episode orders for new shows hoping to reel viewers in. For example, Baywatch is getting the midseason slot at the start of 2027, and will have 12 episodes, similar to what Best Medicine was given when it kicked off. This gives the network the chance to see if a show works.

Because Best Medicine was shifting to fall, I was really hoping it would get more episodes, and I sort of got my wish. Season 2 will feature 14 episodes rather than 13. I really shouldn’t complain, as that’s an improvement over Season 1, but what I’d really hoped for was a full episode order, something more akin to 22 episodes. That way we would have gotten new episodes throughout the entirety of the fall and spring schedule.