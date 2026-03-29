Zach Galifianakis Has A New Gardening Show Coming Out, And It Looks Wild

Throughout his career, Zach Galifianakis has done everything from hosting his own talk show to stealing the show in one of the best movies of the 2000s to giving outrageous performances in animated (or partially animated) films. You name it, and he’s done it. Well, we’ll be able to add horticulture to that list this spring, as the comedian has a new Netflix original series about to hit the 2026 TV schedule: This Is a Gardening Show.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. Zach Galifanakis, the guy behind some of the most outrageous lines in The Hangover and the king of cringey interview shows, is going to be taking us on a journey through the world of gardening on Earth Day. This show looks absolutely wild and the best kind of fun, and, you know, I couldn’t be more excited…

This Is A Gardening Show Will See The Comedian Dig Into The World Of Gardening

As someone who likes spending time in the garden but also someone whose brown thumb is responsible for the untimely deaths of countless vegetables over the years, This Is a Gardening Show looks like something that I’ll totally be into. Based on what I’ve gathered from the show’s trailer, the docuseries will follow Zach Galifinakis as he steps out from between two ferns and into the world of gardening.

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With interviews with everyone from experts to young children, some self-depracting humor (is he going to use that to fertilize his garden?) about his own experiences digging in dirt, and a healthy sprinkling of sincerity, this could be both an informative and entertaining series just in time for spring. I’m getting the same vibes I got from Rainn Wilson’s The Geography of Bliss, which ended up being one of the most charming, uplifting, and hilarious docuseries I’ve watched in the past few years.

That said, this is Zach Galifinakis we’re talking about, so anything can happen…

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Can’t Figure Out The Show’s Tone, And That Has Me Even More Excited

I want to believe that This Is a Gardening Show will be just that, a heartfelt, humorous, and fun-loving gardening show. However, considering Zach Galifianakis’ past efforts (remember that bonkers Brad Pitt interview?) and his offbeat sense of humor, I honestly don’t know what to expect with this show. That said, this aspect has me even more excited to watch this next month.

I don’t know how someone from my parents’ generation will take it, especially if they’re thinking this is a straightforward gardening program and have no understanding of Galifianakis’ body of work, but this promise of a wild and unpredictable show has me even more interested to see how it unfolds. Will it be a deconstruction of your standard garden-variety show, or a love letter to those classic HGTV shows from the ‘90s before the channel became a 24/7 gauntlet of realtors and rehabbers? We shall see.

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The only way to know for sure is by watching This Is a Gardening Show when it starts streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription on April 22.