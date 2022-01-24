Zach Galifianakis Pays Loving Tribute To Baskets Co-Star Louie Anderson After His Death

Sadly, Hollywood and the world as a whole have said goodbye to a number of legends over the past few weeks. Many are still feeling the pain that was losing Betty White just shy of her 100th birthday and, now, the comedy world has lost another great in Louie Anderson. Celebrities who have worked and/or had experiences with him have shared touching tributes to the talented comedian following his death at the age of 68 last week. Now, Anderson’s Baskets co-star, Zach Galifianakis, has shared some loving words of his own for his departed friend.

Zach Galifianakis worked with Louie Anderson on Baskets over the course of the show's four-season run, from 2016 to 2019. So they definitely spent a decent amount of time together. In an interview with ET , Galifianakis shed some light on just how much the Coming to America star meant to him. Here’s what he said, exactly:

His essence triggered child-like euphoria when he was around. He was caring and tender. And you learn that his tenderness was born out of pain. Makes you love him even more. I will miss him tremendously.

Those are some beautiful words coming from Zach Galifianakis, and they're truly a nice way to sum up the late, great Louie Anderson. The beloved comic always seemed to exude kindness during interviews, so it's lovely to hear that this was the case for Galifianakis.

The late comedian played the mother of Zach Galifianakis’ two characters on Baskets and was nominated for three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for the role, winning one in 2016. The FX series, which the lead actor even called an "acquired taste" houses one of Galifianakis’ best roles , and he also earned multiple Emmy nods.

A profound and recognizable figure in comedy, Louie Anderson had been in the game for over 30 years. Apart from his roles in Baskets and the Coming to America franchise, he also wrote and starred in two shows that shared his name, Life with Louie and The Louie Show, both of which were full of genuine humor. He authored a few books as well, including Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.

The comedian was also known for his stint as a host on Family Feud as well as his many stand-up routines and specials, dating back to the ‘80s and ‘90s. Additionally, he lent a comedic hand to a number of late-night programs, as he chopped it up with a number of iconic hosts over the years. TV icons like Johnny Carson and David Letterman (even way back when he was with NBC), were among those to welcome the comic to their programs.

Although Louie Anderson is no longer with us, he certainly will not be forgotten, as evidenced by the fact that so many have been discussing and sharing pieces of his work. Those who knew him, like Zack Galifianakis may miss him, but they likely take comfort in the time they had with him and in the fact that his life is being celebrated in such a way.