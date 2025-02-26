Zooey Deschanel And Max Greenfield Dished Out The Latest New Girl Shade At Lamorne Morris, And Give Them A Revival ASAP

It’s no secret that the New Girl cast had a lot of fun together on set, and they still shout each other out. Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield are the latest to add to the classic Fox show’s discourse by shading former co-star Lamorne Morris while presenting at the SAG Awards show. The ongoing banter and gentle roasting likely fuel the hopes of many fans regarding the possibility of a New Girl revival . And with the hilarious 4D flatmates continuing this chemistry off-screen, I think we can safely say they can recapture the magic that made the show work.

Deschanel and Greenfield, who played Jessica Day and (Winston) Schmidt on New Girl, presented at the SAG Awards on Sunday evening. Via EW , the ex-castmates took the chance to rib to Morris, who played Winston Bishop, before introducing the Ensemble in a Comedy Series nominees.

After they greeted one another and reminisced about the show’s ending, the singer-actress asked The Neighborhood actor if he remembered or kept in touch with Morris. He had this to say about his relationship with his past peer:

It's been challenging since ... well, you know. The Emmy.

Of course, all of this was said wryly and in good fun at the expense of the Saturday Night actor. Morris won an Emmy for his work in FX’s latest season of Fargo, and all of his past roommates (maybe except for Ferguson the cat) celebrated his big win. The whole saga of his nomination and win went viral due to his daughter’s adorable and funny responses . It all feels very fitting.

Humorously, the Elf actress chimed in saying she thought he was going to mention the Woke star’s impressive and quick weight loss journey.

Oh, I thought you were going to say Men's Fitness.

The Valet actor agreed with her sentiment of including that in his thought, but all the same, is pleased for their former costar.

That too. But so happy for Lamorne. For the Fitness and the Emmy…

After the sweet and funny exchange about The Christmas Chronicles actor's post-New Girl achievements, the pair finished out the monologue in a very Schmidt-Jess fashion with wildly differing opinions about how an ensemble cast logistics should work. All of this to say, the revival needs to be in the works! And while it seems that most of the cast would be game for moving back to a modified 4D living situation, the decision may lie with Jake Johnson , per earlier comments from Lamorne Morris about the actor who played Nick Miller.

In the meantime, hearing the New Girl cast's insights into their fictional counterparts’ lives works. Everyone seemed to enjoy their time on set, to the point that Morris praised his time on the Fox show despite the rigors of a long-running series. I think fans are all hoping that Johnson is pulling an oddball Miller move here in not expressing complete interest in participating in any type of reprisal.