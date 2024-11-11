TV Shows Can Be Extremely Tough To Work On, But Lamorne Morris Admits It Didn’t ‘Get Better’ Than New Girl After Sweet Convo With Max Greenfield

Working in TV is tough, and a great ensemble can make or break someone. When it comes to the New Girl cast, it should come as no surprise to anyone that they were like family to each other, and they remain close to this day. It goes beyond that though, according to Lamorne Morris (Winston Bishop), who says the sitcom set was like no other he’s ever experienced. It would appear his co-stars feel the same, as it was Max Greenfield (Schmidt) who told Morris just how special the show was.

The Game Night actor recently appeared on an episode of Podcrushed , the podcast made famous by actor Penn Badgley, of Gossip Girl and You fame. Badgley and his co-hosts brought up the Death of a Telemarketer’s own podcast with New Girl co-star Hannah Simone (Cece), in which the pair rewatch the sitcom and share their memories and honest opinions. When asked about returning to that era, Lamorne Morris expressed his love for his TV fam and even shared the sweet convo he had with Max Greenfield that made him realize there was no set quite like the Fox sitcom's:

New Girl, we looked at each other like family, and it was actually the best time that I've had on a production. Everybody's so funny. Everybody's so thoughtful, kind, caring, and we're all still really close friends till this day. I remember Max Greenfield, right before we were gonna end, Max Greenfield pulls me to the side, and he goes, ‘Regardless of whatever you're going to go on and do after this show, it doesn't get better than this.’ He was like, ‘This is rare, so don't expect this, what we just went through for the last seven years. It's not like that.’

It’s true, not everyone gets gifted with coworkers who continue to support you long after you part ways. It’s great to know Lamorne Morris and his colleagues are still in contact with each other, especially for big moments. That was true when Morris won his first Emmy for his work on FX’s Fargo and Damon Wayans Jr. and Max Greenfeld reacted. On that note, while the Desperados actor has talked up the anthology series, he admitted that it was a very mentally taxing show to work on because of its dark content, which is quite opposite from the writing and acting of New Girl.

Based on the info above, Lamorne Morris has moved onto other productions. He's also fresh off the SNL biopic Saturday Night, which depicts the chaos preceding the first ever episode of the popular live sketch show. The Woke actor plays Garrett Morris (no relation), the only black member of the ensemble . Despite Lamorne's shifts to different endeavors, it sounds like he's still holding his beloved show close and agrees with Max Greenfield's assertion:

I've had some pretty cool casts, but he's right. New Girl was one of those experiences – and the fans are so crazy in a good way that I'm like, ‘Man, I'll talk about this show all day.’ I’m not one of those folks that really shies away from past work as long as I’m continuing to work.

He’s not just saying that, given he does talk about the show frequently for his podcast titled The Mess Around. There’s definitely been an uptick in actors rewatching their past projects together for a podcast. In particular, shows like New Girl and Suits that have seen a second life on streaming . Hey, they say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. And it would seem there are very few sets where it just felt like a big hangout, with the exception being Modern Family .

So, of course, the question on every fan’s mind is whether or not we’d ever see this TV family reunite for a New Girl reboot . It’s clear Cece and Winston are in, and The Christmas Chronicles has openly expressed his interest in reprising his role. He has also said it’s not up to him, but solely in the hands of Jake Johnson , Julius Pepperwood himself.

Whether that’s true or not, it might be hard to get everyone back together with all the success the hilarious cast has had with their individual careers. I mean, look at Lamorne Morris and his recent Emmy win. It clearly is such a special show and, if Morris is willing to get the gang back together, I have high hopes of it happening when the time is right. Until then, you can relive your favorite New Girl episodes by streaming the show with a Hulu subscription .