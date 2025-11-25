Jerry O’Connell Posted A Photo With Rebecca Romijn’s Ex John Stamos, And The Comments Are A+
Well, I didn't have this run-in on my 2025 bingo card.
Actor and media personality Jerry O’Connell is quite active when it comes to social media. His feeds are typically flooded not only with thoughts and comments but also with a slew of photos featuring celebrities he crosses paths with. Despite having that in mind, I can’t say I would’ve expected O’Connell to post a photo with John Stamos – who was previously married to his wife, Rebecca Romijn. More than a few fans took notice of the unexpected pairing and, needless to say, they have some truly excellent thoughts.
My first instinct was to assume that a big event was what brought John Stamos and Jerry O’Connell together, and I was right. Both actors attended Howie Mandel’s 70th birthday on Saturday, November 22. Sometime during or after the festivities, O’Connell took to his Instagram to share the selfie he took with Stamos and the Full House icon’s wife, Caitlin (who he met on Law & Order: SVU). Take a look at the post, which also includes a joke about another high-profile meeting that recently took place at the White House:
Considering the drama that spilled over between O’Connell and Stamos a few years ago, this is big. Their reported feud began in 2023 after Stamos released his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in which he made pointed comments about Romijn, who he was married to from 1998 to 2005. Stamos wrote about “betrayal” among other topics and suggested that Romijn “sometimes subtly and sometimes openly” suggested he wasn’t intelligent enough for her. For her part, Romijn said she was “blindsided” by the remarks.
Around that time, Jerry O’Connell said he wouldn’t clap back at the sentiments shared by his wife’s ex-husband. O’Connell’s logic was that by responding, he would simply “bring attention to a situation I don’t want to feed into.” Now, however, it seems he and John Stamos let bygones be bygones, at least for the sake of Howie Mandel’s party. In the comments, Mandel himself joked about bringing people together, while fans joined in with some funny responses of their own:
- This is what I do. I bring people together. You’re welcome 👏 - Howie Mandel
- Oh, Jerry, you're tooooo funny 😁 😂 O'Connell & Stamos - like a buddy cop film 😂 - alimiami316
- Jerry😂 this is diabolical, and we love it. - heyyyitsj
- I literally gasped out loud. …also, you’re hilarious. Good for you all. - sedillojoaquin
- This is my Versailles Treaty. - relevantseinfeld
- Gonna be a long day for Uncle Jesse. - zachduket
- The world is healing. - damiriano
Suddenly, I feel the need to ask Siri to play “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by War. In all seriousness, though, this is a sweet turn of events, and I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall. Honestly, I can’t even begin to imagine what those two men had to say to each other following that bit of drama. Regardless of what was said, though, the selfie above is a nice bit of proof of the O’Connell/Stamos run-in.
Of course, relationship-wise, everyone seems to have moved on accordingly. Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn have been married since 2007 and they have twin daughters. The two are also very supportive of each other, with O’Connell even praising his wife’s reprisal of Mystique in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh (who married in 2018) also seem to have a tender romance, and they share a son.
I can’t say with complete certainty whether the Mandel party photo officially marks the end of the O’Connell/Stamos tiff. However, like those who commented on O’Connell’s post, I’ll simply relish the fact that he and Stamos spent some time together.
