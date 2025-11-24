The Chaotic Story Behind The Jonas Brothers Helping Joe Audition For Camp Rock, And The Blunt Way Disney Execs Reacted
Camp Rock (Joe’s Version)(From the Vault)
The Jonas Brothers have officially returned home to Disney with their Disney+ Christmas special, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which recently premiered amid the 2025 movie schedule. Honestly, it reminds me a lot of their Disney Channel days of Jonas and Camp Rock. Thankfully, the brothers seem to be just as nostalgic as I am these days, and have signed onto the long-awaited Camp Rock 3, returning to the franchise that seemingly launched them to another level of stardom. The JoBros recently revealed the wild story behind Joe’s original Camp Rock audition, and let’s just say they were lucky to even get a call back.
There’s a popular misconception that the Jonas Brothers were a band Disney created, encouraged by media like South Park, which poked fun at their Disney roots and purity rings. The actual truth is that the band of brothers hustled on their own dime for nearly two years before signing with Walt Disney Records. The JoBros were flying by the seat of their pants, and it led to Joe Jonas recording perhaps the worst audition tape Disney had ever seen. Nick Jonas told Entertainment Weekly how the chaotic story fell into place:
All this and more is detailed in the Jonas Brothers’ Prime documentary Chasing Happiness, which happens to be one of the best music docs I’ve seen. It shows how the brothers got into performing, all the way to the band breaking up and finally reuniting in 2019. It’s incredible how much footage they have of Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas as kids, from about age 3 and on, it’s almost like they knew they were going to be famous.
You have to remember though, this was the ‘90s into the 2000s. The Jonas Brothers were in their prime My Space era and were constantly capturing everything on video. It wasn't always the best quality, something Nick said wasn’t great for his brother’s Camp Rock audition:
Kevin Jonas recalled holding a hotel lamp pointed straight at his brother, presumably while Nick filmed, and I just have to think that made the video quality worse somehow. Now, imagine sending that crappy home video taken in a hotel room to the big execs at Disney Channel. To no surprise, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle actor said the head honchos over at the House of Mouse thought it had to be prank:
Man, what I would give to see that OG Camp Rock audition tape, though the Cup of Joe host joked to EW that Disney has it “somewhere in their vaults.” I guess I’ll have to settle for the real thing, when Camp Rock 3 eventually premieres on Disney+, hopefully sometime next year on the 2026 movie schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.