Danielle Fishel Will Be Joined By Boy Meets World's William Daniels On DWTS, And Fans Are In Their Mr. Feeny Feelings

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars is already shaping up nicely after four weeks in your 2025 TV schedule. One of the many standout stars I’ve got my eye on is Danielle Fishel, whose dances have been throwing back to her Disney roots splendidly. If you want more of a throwback, William Daniels (a.k.a. Mr Feeny) will be joining his fellow Boy Meets World alum on the dance floor, and fans are getting all sorts of Mr. Feeny vibes right here.

If you can believe it, Danielle Fishel said "no" to DWTS many times, feeling like the timing wasn’t right. But after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year, Fishel immediately said yes when she got the call to join Season 34 to bring some fun into her life.

The actress previously said that competing in the dance competition series brought her back to Boy Meets World in filming with a set full of people. Well, she’s about to go back further to the famed sitcom as her Pod Meets World Instagram account posted the announcement that BMW actor William Daniels will be joining the ABC series with her, and the Mr. Feeny comments were buzzing:

I’m already trying to picture what this dance will be like. As soon as I saw this Instagram post, it brought me back to the Boy Meets World episode where the men of the series, including Mr. Feeny, were dancing to Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.” The John Adams High teacher/principal was certainly strutting his stuff and doing some pelvic thrusts in that disco dance. So, I’m sure the 98-year-old will make his dance competition debut very entertaining for the fans.

In an episode of Danielle Fishel’s podcast, Danielle with the Stars, she revealed that the “Dedication Night” dance that she, her dance partner Pasha Pashkov, and William Daniels will be dancing to is the Boy Meets World theme song. I can’t even imagine what a dance like that would be like, as there were two versions of the song. But that’s only making me more curious about what’s to come.

Not only are fans of the ABC/Disney sitcom looking forward to seeing the veteran actor take the stage in Week 5, but so are his former co-stars. Take a look at Trina McGee (Angela) and Danny McNulty’s sweet comments:

Sometimes, emojis speak louder than words, and the BMW alums are already feeling all of the fire their former co-stars are expected to bring to the ballroom. With Mr. Feeny joining in on the fun, the judges ought to give them a good score or risk detention!

Just when I was already flashing back to Girl Meets World after Danielle Fishel danced to her GMW co-star, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” the former child star will be dancing with William Daniels next week! This is gonna be a nostalgia-packed episode that fans won’t want to miss.

If you want to see Topanga and Mr. Feeny bust a move, Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC this Tuesday. In case you miss it live, you can also find the “Dedication Night” episode on next-day streaming on your Disney+ subscription and your Hulu subscription.