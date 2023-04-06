Family Stuck In Disneyland Parking Garage After Long Day In The Parks, And It’s Certainly Not The Happiest Place On Earth

There’s nothing quite like a long day at Disneyland Resort. To get the most out of your time at Disneyland or California Adventure, you’ll be spending hours at the happiest place on earth, and as much fun as it is you’ll probably be exhausted when the day is done and ready to go back to the hotel. Getting out of the parking garage can be rough at the end of the night because everybody is trying to get home, but what's worse is if you lock your keys in your car and get stuck in the parking garage until two o’clock in the morning.

That’s what happened to a group that recently visited Disneyland. They posted a video on TikTok of a completely empty parking garage at Disneyland, something most people probably never see, as they sat there trying to get into their own car. Security was on hand to try and help out but things were not going well. You can tell by the look on faces that nobody thinks they’re in the happiest place on earth.

As much fun as a day at Disneyland is, basically everybody is exhausted by the end of it all. Your feet are tired and you’ve probably been up for hours already. Disneyland is often open very late, from about 8 am to midnight, so if you’ve been there from rope drop to close, you’ve been awake for something in excess of 18 hours, and really all you want at that point is sleep, especially if you’re going back tomorrow.

But then if you get to your car sometime after the park closes at midnight to discover you’ve locked your keys in your car, then you’ll be up a lot longer than you wanted. It had been at least an additional two hours at this point when the video was taken. I’m going to guess that if this family was going back to the park the next day, they were skipping rope drop.

You can see Disneyland security doing what it can to get into the car, but it doesn’t appear to be going well. It’s unclear exactly when this madness ended and they got into their car. Hopefully, it wasn’t too long after this video was shot.

A day at Disneyland is supposed to be the kind that creates memories that last a lifetime. But for these poor people, it seems likely that whatever fun they had during their day in the park will probably be overshadowed by the experience of being stuck in the parking garage until 2 am. But who knows, maybe in time this memory will fade and it won’t seem so bad, and instead what everybody will remember was the ride of Pirates of the Caribbean or Space Mountain.