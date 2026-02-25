Marvel Fans Are A Little Salty After Disney Reveals One Cool Fantastic Four Fact That Never Came Up In The Movie

After many years of waiting for the MCU’s official iteration of Marvel’s First Family, The Fantastic Four: First Steps hit theaters last year to, well, pretty fantastic reviews, and gave audiences lots to think about when it comes to the future of the Marvel multiverse. Fans are getting ever closer to the 2026 movie schedule release of Avengers: Doomsday, which will bring the team back to the big screen, but they’re also feeling kinda salty now that Disney has revealed a key FF fact that didn’t come up in their first solo film.

What’s Been Revealed About The Fantastic Four: First Steps That Has Fans Salty?

Though the box office results for The Fantastic Four: First Steps likely weren’t as super as it was hoped that they’d be, the film still did a decent job of setting up the main players and getting viewers hopeful for what we’d see from them in the next mega-superhero team-up, Avengers: Doomsday.

One way the film managed that was through its just-revealing-enough mid-credits scene, but now fans are kinda up in arms over another reveal about the FF that’s just been made by Disney, a whole seven months after the movie premiered. Look at what was recently posted on Instagram, so we can discuss:

Man, come on! Seeing as how the bulk of the movie takes place a little over four years after Ben Grimm, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Reed Richards took that fateful space flight that went wrong and gave them superhuman powers, there isn’t a large part of the film spent on Reed feeling bad about not being able to more fully protect his family and friends. Also, you know, there was the whole Galactus threat, so I can see where there wasn’t a lot of time for looking backwards.

But, to find out just now that this was even a part of the film, which didn’t have any kind of spotlight shined on it? Well, the Marvel faithful are not happy, y’all! Read some of the comments for yourself:

Are you guys trying to break my heart even more today? Ughhh😭

Hey so hitting post was optional.

What's wrong with you guys? Have you ever heard about happiness maybe?

Why are we twisting the knife rn 🫩

Welp my night’s ruined

Several of the comments focused on the unfairness of bringing us down right now, especially as we’ll see the team during another incredibly stressful situation soon. But there’s another side to the annoyance that’s going around:

Wow. Would have been great if we got that as a character arc in the actual movie instead of a side note from a social media account 7 months later.

Oh, yeah. There are quite a few fans who think this tidbit, which really is rather significant, had been used as part of the movie to pump up the story. While I did love that a lot of it was focused on Sue’s need to protect her newly-born son from Galactus’ assumedly giant/beefy hands, it would have made sense for Reed to crash out at least a little over attempts to protect both the planet as a whole and tiny Franklin, particularly because he still felt so bad about not being able to protect his mom and extended family.

Add that to the fact that Galactus only wanted Franklin because he had some impressive powers of his own, which were due to that inciting space accident, and you’ve got some powerful motivation on your hands when it comes to Reed wanting to keep young Frank safe.

Even though none of us can guess why a larger issue wasn’t made of this in the finished film, and we’re salty about it, we can always hope that Doomsday or future movies will be able to touch on the topic in a way that feels way more satisfying.