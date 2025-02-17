See Harrison Ford Hilariously Roast Jimmy Kimmel After He Asked Him If He’s Ever Been On Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Ride

Harrison Ford seems to be enjoying his time in the Disney family. Following his latest cinematic outing via the 2025 movie schedule release Captain America: Brave New World, the genre legend continues to fortify his legacy in the major franchises that the House of Mouse is currently working with. So, of course Jimmy Kimmel was going to ask the man if he’s been on any of the theme park rides based on Star Wars and Indiana Jones. And just as you would probably expect, Mr. Ford clapped back with some humorous sass.

This funny exchange took place during the 82-year-old actor's latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The man known for playing the globe-trotting, fedora-wearing hit the host with this truly snark sentiment:

No, I’ve never even seen them. I was wandering around looking for the Jimmy Kimmel Live ride. You know what, there is none!

To be fair, if the star of the Indiana Jones movies (which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription) really wanted, he could have caught the slight gaffe that Mr. Kimmel pushed into their conversation. While there are attractions that play towards the legacies of both Dr. Jones and Han Solo, Orlando’s entertainment doesn’t have a ride for Indy at the moment. Though that’s about to change in the next couple of years, thanks to plans for everything new coming to Walt Disney World.

As the removal of Dino Land USA is underway at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, that opening day section of the park is about to become extinct. In a seemingly cruel twist of fate, Animal Kingdom’s plan for an Indiana Jones land will see the famed archeologist making that place his East Coast home. Though, from what we understand, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will still have the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular on its campus once this vision has been executed.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

That is, frankly, the best way to segue to a Harrison Ford gag that would have fell right in line with the Disney MGM Studios era. You can see Ford dish out his epic response to Jimmy Kimmel in the video down below:

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) A photo posted by on

You know something? I’m kind of surprised there isn’t a “Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience” attraction at Hollywood Studios. Coincidentally enough, the Echo Lake section of the park that holds the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has the perfect venue that could have worked in. Unfortunately, seeing as the Hyperion Theatre is the current home to “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration,” I don’t think that will make way for a Jimmy Kimmel attraction any time soon.

All of this theme park talk surrounding Harrison Ford has me thinking: I wonder how good of a co-pilot the aviation enthusiast would be in the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction? Does the star of some of the best action movies prefer the horizontal or vertical controls? Would he even want to fly, or is he more of an Engineer sort of rider?

I know full well I’d probably be at the business end of some trademark Ford sass if I ever asked, but I’d also be lying if I said I didn’t want to know. For now though, it sounds like high time to dream of what this long rumored Indiana Jones land will look like once it’s built. Plans change quite often when it comes to Disney Parks attractions, and it’s not too late to try and build a replica of that beautiful motorcycle chase from The Last Crusade.