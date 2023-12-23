Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Family Is Reportedly Bringing Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes On Disney World Trip, But I Hope They Aren't Planning To Take Them To The Parks

“Mama” June Shannon and her family have been mourning the death of her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell . She sadly died at the age of 29 earlier this month following a battle with cancer. Since then, the family has been paying tribute to the young woman and mother of two in a number of ways. It now looks like the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is planning to honor her late child in another way. It’s been reported that Mama June is taking Cardwell’s ashes with her on a family vacation to Walt Disney World. I just hope she and her relatives aren’t actually planning to bring them to the park.

Apparently, the reality TV family was planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, which is located in Orlando, Florida. Sources for TMZ claim that the famous brood opted not to cancel their plans, as they’d already rented a house for the vacation. As mentioned, it’s alleged that they’ll have the ashes (which are in a small urn) in tow as they spend a week at the rental property. Insiders add that there don’t currently seem to be any plans to actually take the receptacle to the park. If that’s true, then it’s probably best that the family not change their minds about that.

Believe it or not, Disney Parks has been experiencing issues when it comes to attendees scattering ashes on its premises. News18 reports that it’s quite common for visitors to want to engage in this act in order to fulfill the final wishes of loved ones. There are even several specific locations that have emerged as major targets for such activity. The Haunted Mansion and the Pirates of the Caribbean ride are on the list as well as flower pots and the Magic Kingdom flower bed. As for how people are getting the ashes into the locations, they’ll sneak them in using purses, medicine bottles and more.

The TLC alums may opt not to take Chickadee’s remains to the park, if they know that Disney and the local authorities frown upon the scattering of ashes. Speaking of the trip itself, TMZ also reports that Mama June will be accompanied by daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. June’s other daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and her family are going, too. Anna Cardwell’s daughter, Kaitlyn (who June has custody of) is going as well, but it’s unclear if Cardwell’s other little girl, Kylee, will make the journey.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo ’s Anna Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. She subsequently began undergoing treatment and stepped away from social media as a result. Following her death, more details about that stretch of time have slowly been divulged. One of the biggest pieces of information is that Chickadee reportedly had a secret wedding with longtime partner Eldridge Toney in March.

Earlier this year, Mama June got candid about her daughter’s cancer struggles and didn’t sugarcoat her diagnosis. The matriarch explained that she and her brood were preparing for whatever might come. June also spoke about her relationships with her other daughters at the time, saying that they were all in each other’s lives and just “doing it day by day.”

When her daughter died, June Shannon asked for prayers from her social media followers and for encouragement during this time. It goes without saying that all of this hasn’t been easy for them, so one would think that a trip to Disney World will be refreshing for her family. It’s a wonderful way to spend a holiday (which I can say, having spent two Thanksgivings at Disney Parks). It’s also sweet that they’re taking a piece of Chickadee with them but, hopefully, they’ll abide by company rules and leave her ashes at their rental property.