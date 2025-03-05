‘Why Did It Have To Be Snakes?’ Indiana Jones Is Celebrating An Anniversary This Year, And I’ve Never Wanted To Be A Member Of Club 33 More
Some cool Indiana Jones merch is now on sale at Disneyland, but not to everybody.
As somebody who writes about theme parks for a living, I visit them as often as I possibly can, and I’ve been lucky enough to go to a lot of cool places and do a lot of fun stuff. One item that is still on the bucket list, however, is a visit to Disneyland’s iconic Club 33, the private dining room that is only available to members (who have a lot of money).
Club 33 membership has a waitlist that reportedly takes years, and it costs tens of thousands, plus annual dies, to get access. Many celebrity Disney fans are Club 33 members. To be fair, it also includes a Disneyland annual pass and a lot of other perks, so you get quite a bit for your money. It’s no wonder people who have lost their memberships have sued to get them back.
Of course, even after you pay your membership to Club 33, you also have to pay for your meals, as well as for the exclusive merchandise that Club 33 always has. Right now Club 33 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of the best rides at Disneyland, the Indiana Jones Adventure, with a collection of glasses. This includes a new tiki mug and a Mai Tai glass you can only buy inside Club 33, and I’ve never wanted to get inside more in my life.
The Enchanted Tiki Bar Instagram account dropped these images of new drinkware that is available for purchase inside Club 33 only. The ceramic mug is not the cheapest thing in the world, though it does come with a cocktail, called "Why did it have to be snakes?" Disneyland drinks are not exactly cheap on their own, so the mug isn't quite as expensive as it looks.
Tim Wollweber has designed several of the different tiki mugs that can be purchased in Disney Parks. Many of them are limited edition collector’s items that will sell out in a single day. This one may stay around a bit longer, but only because the audience that has access to it is already limited.
If a tiki mug isn’t your style, then perhaps the Mai Tai glass from Disney artist Hayden Evans is more your style. This one comes with your choice of cocktail, but since there are two options, I may need to buy two glasses in order to try both.
Club 33 is exclusive, but its existence is well-known by this point. It's so well known that a Club 33 movie is reportedly in development. For decades, it was the only place to buy an alcoholic beverage inside the Disneyland park. That changed when Oga's Cantina opened with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Today, alcohol is available at every Disneyland table-service restaurant.
