Watch Mary Poppins And Bert Meet A Baby Dressed As A Penguin At Disneyland In The Most Wholesome TikTok

Bert was certainly right when he sang “It’s a jolly holiday with Mary,” but one family probably wasn’t expecting to cry happy tears in her presence! At Disneyland (which has plenty of great attractions), guests can regularly look forward to seeing Mary Poppins and Bert wandering the grounds and, in one recent instance, there was a very sweet meet and greet between them and a young guest. A baby dressed up as a penguin approached them, and it made for the most adorable moment at the theme park as well as a wholesome piece of TikTok content.

Disney Parks’ account on the platform has graced us with an incredibly heartwarming 37 seconds worth of content. Check out what happened when the penguin baby got to meet the two Mary Poppins characters:

So cute! The video sees the penguin costume-clad tyke going right up to Bert and giving him a hug before moving over to Mary to get one from her. Within the clip, it sounds like the family began crying at the sight, as one male voice in the background quipped “I’m glad I’m wearing sunglasses” and “What’s that smell that’s irritating my eyes?” “Aws” could also be heard in the background because, I mean, well... did you watch it?

The Mary Poppins actress commented that the baby penguin was “so sweet” and “looked lovely today.” She also commented that she wished Pip were present to see the adorable guest moment. Fans may remember that's the name of one of the penguins from the beloved 1964 musical movie. Sometimes Pip actually comes out with Mary and Bert at the park, and it's a shame he wasn’t rolling with his human friends on this particular occasion. Despite that, this moment is so precious!

And the TikTok has already earned over 2.5 million views! It’s truly one of the sweetest clips that's ever been captured from Disney Parks and reminds one of how magical it can be for kids to see their favorite characters come to life at its theme parks.

Mary Poppins is a character that can be spotted at nearly every Disney Parks location. If you’re going to Disneyland, look out for her and Bert on Main Street U.S.A. At Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, she hangs out at Liberty Square or in the United Kingdom at EPCOT. Additionally, you can often find her in Fantasyland, if you’re in Disneyland Paris or Tokyo Disneyland. While there were plans for a Poppins-themed attraction in EPCOT , development was ultimately abandoned, and it’s unclear if the famed movie will ever get its own ride.

Still, it's wonderful to see that the titular character and some of her friends still have a major presence across the House of Mouse's various theme parks. And what's even sweeter is that on certain occasions, you get wonderful moments like the little penguin's encounter with Mary and Bert.