The Percy Jackson Cast Already Has Incredibly High Theme Park Hopes, And I Hope Disney World Is Taking Notes

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ has yet to debut, but the young stars already have their sights set on making it successful in all the various corners of the Disney empire. The stars have ideas for how the story could be used in Disney Parks, and honestly, they're not terrible.

Speaking with Complex, the three main members of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast, Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, discussed not simply including a Percy Jackson-themed attraction at a theme park someplace, but potentially building an entire land dedicated to the franchise, similar to what Disney has done with the Avengers at Disneyland and Universal has done with Harry Potter. And to be fair, the idea could absolutely work. As they explained:

Leah Jeffries: "They should definitely put out a ride though. They should have one whole park, where there’s a part with camp half-blood and then the tunnel of love ride. It would just be so amazing, because then that way fans could experience it. That would be so cool. "

"Like Avengers Campus in Disneyland." Walker Scobell: "Or like Hogsmeade in Harry Potter at Universal. [Excited yeses pour in from everyone]."

While I’m sure there was a Disney PR exec standing by during this interview who really wished they’d said “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” instead of “Harry Potter at Universal,” the comparison certainly makes sense. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was the first major theme park land that tried to make the guests feel like they were part of the story even when they weren’t in an attraction. That could certainly work with Percy Jackson, as a recreation of Camp Half-Blood would certainly look amazing.

Of course, creating a Percy Jackson attraction would be a lot simpler, and deciding what to do would actually be easy. There’s actually a Thrill Ride O’ Love in an amusement park that is part of the Percy Jackson story. Disney could easily recreate that attraction, giving it the same Tunnel of Love style design on the outside, but then incorporating the Percy Jackson story elements inside. It would likely become one of the best Disneyland rides overnight if it were built

Of course, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have to be a pretty significant hit on Disney+ to get that sort of cross-promotion from Disney. We have yet to see any of the series to warrant thus property receiving its own attraction at a Disney park. However, we do know that Ahsoka and possibly other elements from Disney+ Star Wars shows will be added to Star Tours at Disneyland next year, and the same update is planned as a new Disney World attraction as well, so a Percy Jackson attraction, or even a land, isn’t impossible.