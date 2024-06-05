A TikTok User Keeps Going Viral For Taking Day Laborers To Disneyland For The First Time, And The Videos Will Make You Emotional

Disneyland is the Happiest Place on Earth. Sure, that’s a slogan, but for a lot of people, myself included, it’s also an accurate statement of fact. Whether you frequently go to experience what's new at Disneyland or you’ve only been once in your life, that place is special, and for those people who have never been there, it can be a life-changing experience, as a series of viral TikTok videos shows.

One TikTok user has seen multiple viral videos over the last several years all with the same theme, giving special, and often quite expensive, gifts to day laborers. But among the various things that he has done, one thing that gets a lot of attention is when he takes them to Disneyland.

TikTok Series Takes Day Laborers To Disneyland

Jesús Morales, known as Juixxe on TikTok, has spent the last four years amassing millions of followers by surprising day laborers and street vendors with various gifts. One of the most popular things he does is go to Home Depot parking lots to pick up day laborers looking for work and instead take them to Disneyland. There are several of these videos, and any one of them is likely to make you emotional.

The whole thing is simply amazing. He walks up, wants three workers and three men jump forward, not necessarily realizing what the day actually has in store for them. Then he tells them they’re just going to Disneyland to have fun for the day. And then he pays them on top of that, so they aren’t out the income they would have made that they clearly need.

We get to see the guys experience the best rides at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. They’re clearly having fun, and, more importantly, letting themselves have fun. Hopefully they got to eat some of the best food at Disneyland as well. One of the men says that he’d never had an experience like this, even as a child.

While the concept of the Disney Adult is often mocked, Walt Disney wanted adults to have fun at Disneyland too; that was the whole point. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an adult visiting Disneyland for the first time get really emotional over the experience. It's also not the first time somebody on TikTok has been surprised by a Disneyland trip, but it's always special.

What Surprises Jesús Morales About The Disneyland Trips

Most of the time, the workers who go with Morales have never been to Disneyland. This particular video is interesting because one of the men has been there, as he had previously done construction work in the park, but seemingly had never been able to enjoy the fruits of that labor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These guys aren’t usually able to simply have fun at Disneyland, but when Morales takes them, they’re given the freedom to have fun and they do. Speaking with CNN, the TikTok star says that’s the thing that always gets to him…

That’s the thing that always gets me, seeing or hearing them laughing.

Morales is able to do this because his millions of followers donate money that allows him to spend it on the people who are working these tough jobs, often for very little pay. If anybody deserves a day at the Happiest Place on Earth, it’s them.