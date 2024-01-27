Viral TikTok Catches Another Disneyland ‘Karen’ Going Off, This Time Over Parking

Maybe it's because Disney Parks seem to promise such magical experiences to families that the happiest places on earth seem to bring out the absolute worst in people when things don’t go exactly perfectly. With the advent of social media and being always online, we’re now inundated with the behavior of others at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and it’s honestly getting exhausting.

The latest example of people not having a magical day and just enjoying the best Disneyland rides, and likely making the day less magical for others along the way, comes from a viral TikTok video showing a family arguing with a Disneyland Cast Member over parking. They’re sitting in the parking tram and being asked to please exit, but are not doing so, apparently because they were expecting to be driven closer to their vehicle located in the priority parking area.

We’re clearly joining this little blow-up in progress, but based on comments from the video’s creator and a couple of others who claim to have been present, along with what we can hear, the woman refused to leave the tram until she was driven to preferred parking. Since that wasn’t going to happen, the rest of the tram was transferred to another vehicle and she was left alone. The family allegedly had to leave Disneyland property for the day, which is better than being banned from Disneyland permanently.

For the record, Preferred Parking at Disneyland, which costs $55 per day rather than the $35 standard, is designed to give you easier access to things like elevators and escalators within the parking structures. Trams and buses only pick up and drop off from designated locations, and it's the same for all guests. Getting to and from your car from there is on you.

Maybe it’s because Disneyland does do so much for its guests, especially if you’re willing to pay for additional benefits, that people get so upset when things don’t go as they want. It’s one thing if something truly unexpected and unplanned happens. Rides breaking down, as an example, is a far from uncommon occurrence, and one that can’t be entirely avoided, but it sucks when it happens. That doesn’t excuse the rash of people who jump off Disney World roller coasters or climb into the water on It’s a Small World to evacuate themselves, but the frustration is at least understandable.

If you believed that priority parking at Disneyland got you more benefits than it did, you’re welcome to request a refund, and something like that a Disneyland Cast Member could do, and might, if they felt it would really make your day better. Usually, reacting like this isn’t the way to get Cast Members on your side.