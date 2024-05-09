A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Unleashes Pure Chaos On New York City, And It Looks Amazing

I know we’ve seen a lot of 2024 movies making a lot of noise, but for some cinema fans, the box office has been a bit…quiet since 2021. That’s thanks to director John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II being released in that very year. However, this summer marks the long awaited debut of the upcoming horror movie A Quiet Place: Day One. Promising to show us how the invasion that terrorized the Abbott family came to be. Only, it's New York City that's in the crosshairs of the alien creatures.

This new trailer from Paramount definitely changes what we know about A Quiet Place’s spinoff . It differs instantly from the world we have seen in the previous Quiet Place movies, in that we are immersed in noise and chaos from the opening beat. Our latest look at the Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn led prequel also invokes the images that we’ve previously heard about, thanks to our own Jessica Rawden’s CinemaCon footage reaction for A Quiet Place: Day One. Check out the full trailer above.

Because this chapter of the ongoing A Quiet Place saga takes place on Day 1, and in New York City, the odds that we run into John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are slim. Their characters could be seen in their own small town at the beginning of A Quiet Place: Part II, which opened with a rare look at the early events of the alien invasion. Do you remember how chilling this scene was the first time that you watched it?

But this new prequel in the Quiet Place universe seems ready to plunge audiencxes directly into the chaos and confusion that will come with the alien invasion... only, in one of the globe's busiest cities. And, from the looks of the trailer, we're going to find out how Djimon Hounsou's character from A Quiet Place: Part II enters the story. Will he be friend, or foe?

It’s definitely an interesting time to be releasing a new Day One trailer, especially with A Quiet Place Part III’s intended release date still tentatively plotted for 2025. But what makes the timing even funnier is that next week happens to be the theatrical debut of John Krasinski’s next directorial effort: the family friendly IF. I wonder how Imaginary Friends stand up to these memorable creatures attracted to sound?

A Quiet Place: Day One will start spreading the news, and whatever body count that comes with it, on June 28th. And if you’re like me and haven’t seen the first two movies in a while, both previous films from the Quiet Place universe are readily available to stream through the power of a Paramount+ subscription . Just be sure you keep the volume at a reasonable level…you never know who’s listening.