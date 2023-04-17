Armie Hammer Allegations Have Taken A Step Forward In The Legal System

It’s been more than two years since Armie Hammer was first accused of sexual misconduct. Leaked messages from the actor appeared to show him requesting violent sexual activity from a woman who was not his wife. Hammer’s career largely collapsed following the allegations, but his name is now back in the headlines as it appears threw may still be charges of sexual assault in his future.

CNN reports that the Los Angeles District Attorney is now reviewing a case of sexual assault against Hammer that was recently presented by the LAPD. While the details of the case (including the identity of the alleged victim) are unknown, a woman known only as Effie accused the actor of raping her in 2017 in Los Angeles. So this could very well be the case under review, though it's also possible this is something entirely different.

Hammer has denied the allegations of sexual assault, but in an interview in February, Hammer spoke at length about his lifestyle, admitting to “pushing envelopes” with his sexual partners, but denied the allegations of assault-- claiming that consent was always important to him. Hammer also confirmed reports that he’s since been to rehab since the allegations surfaced.

Armie Hammer’s career came to a full stop following the allegations against him. He dropped out of the various projects he had been involved in to be replaced by other actors. He was originally going to be a part of the recent Amazon movie Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, in the role that was played instead by Josh Duhamel. The last time Hammer was seen on screen was in Death on the Nile, last year. The film’s release was delayed by the pandemic but it was also possible it was delayed to distance itself from the allegations against Hammer.

Following Hammer’s exit from Hollywood there were reports he was allegedly working at a hotel in the Cayman Islands, possibly selling timeshares. Those reports were apparently inaccurate, but it’s also been alleged that Hammer is broke. He was sued by American Express over an unpaid bill, that was apparently the result of his ongoing divorce. His time in rehab was allegedly paid for by Robert Downey Jr.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with the legal case against Armie Hammer. Just because the case has been submitted to the D.A. does not necessarily mean charges are coming. It’s possible the District Attorney will decide that there is insufficient evidence to move forward with charges, though the LAPD apparently felt there was enough to move the case along. Whether we'll see Hammer on screen again is yet another question. While we've certainly seen actors' careers recover from serious legal problems, Hammer's are seemingly far from over.