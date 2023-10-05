Amazon's 007: Road To A Million Just Dropped Its First Look For Global James Bond Day, And Where Can I Sign Up For Season 2?

What would you do for the chance to come as close to starring in the James Bond movies as you could without being named Henry Cavill? Would you endure a test of physical and mental agility thrown your way by an acclaimed actor like, say, Brian Cox ? If you answered yes to that last question, you probably tried out for Amazon’s new Prime Video reality contest 007: Road to a Million. And if you didn’t, you’ll probably want to after watching that trailer.

I know I certainly want to know where I can sign up for a potential Season 2, thanks to this first look released on the occasion of Global James Bond Day, and in anticipation of the series’ November 10th debut. The concept, revealed in living color through Prime Video ’s new reel of footage, is simple in its construction. Nine pairs of contestants have 10 questions to answer, for a potential prize of £1 million, which roughly translates into $1.2 million at the time of this writing.

However, a malevolent presence known as “The Controller” (Brian Cox) is running this game. To get that prize, these teams will have to reenact stunts of James Bond past, on a globetrotting quest to find those queries and answer them correctly. One false move, and your license to cash in has expired.

How does something like this not appeal to the inner 007 in you all out there? As someone who’s been lucky enough to experience some amazing feats as part of the No Time To Die press event in late 2021, this goes above and beyond even those thrills. With challenges that look to emulate some of the best James Bond action scenes , like the crane chase in Casino Royale, this race to the finish looks like a total 007 delight.

I’ll admit, upon 007: Road to a Million ’s initial announcement I wasn’t sure how this show would convince me to watch. That being said, I’m more than pleased to say I’m invested in watching all eight episodes of this reality competition show that feels like it was tailor-made just for me. Which only fuels my desire to, at the very least, be given the chance to undertake a challenge similar to what’s been shown here.

If I can’t apply for Season 2 outright, due to regulations or lack of PTO time, then I’d like to be give the offer to enjoy just a slice of this explosively delicious-looking pie. For now, I'm going to be watching these antics on the same side of the gun barrel as the rest of you when 007: Road to a Million starts on November 10th.