I've Seen The First Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Trailer, And It Highlights Exactly Why This Movie Needs To Go To Movie Theaters

What the world needs now are rom-coms, sweet rom-coms. No, not just for some, but for everyone. Which is why I’m kind of surprised that the lineup of upcoming 2025 movies has a movie that looks as adorable as Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy heading straight to streaming. After watching the first trailer for myself, the footage came of as so charming that I think this picture could be another legacy-quel hit that should be unfolding in theaters.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Is A Straight Up Charmer

No genre is immune to the problems of the legacy-quel, as you always need a good reason to “go back to the well.” Director Michael Morris’ picture looks like it actually has that approach locked down, as we learn that Bridget (Renée Zellweger) has lost Mark (Colin Firth) four years ago, and is just getting back into the dating world.

Cue our reunion with Ms. Jones’ ever caring friend group, the return of former flame/lothario at large Daniel (Hugh Grant), and two potential suitors looking to win her heart. With school teacher Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and strapping young lad Roxster (Leo Woodall) both wooing her in their own way, you can see why Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is being released as a Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day treat.

There’s a ton of the wit, charm, and frankness that we’ve seen in this franchise’s three previous entries, and seeing the return of rom-com vets Zellweger and Grant is like watching a pro come out of retirement to rock the world again. Which only reminds me of a recent example that proved my point in the realm of action comedy.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix)

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Proved Why Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Should Head To Theaters

Our own Erik Swann wrote a piece about why Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F should have gone theatrical , and after seeing Bridget Jones 4’s trailer, I sense a big hit is about to make a bit of a mistake. It’s been almost a decade since Bridget Jones’ Baby was released in 2016, and to be able to bring the band back together for a final chapter of tears, laughs, and awkward situations feels too good of an occasion to simply send it to a streaming service.

I’m not against having projects debut on streaming, or even shorter windows of theatrical exclusivity, as we’ve seen that with the right approach this is a model that could work. At the same time, seeing Bridget Jones 4’s production rap celebrated by its studio Working Title is something that’s kind of bittersweet.

This is the end of an era, as author/co-writer Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones' Diary was not only one of the best rom-coms , but also one of the best 2000s movies to exist. And it attained that status through healthy appreciation in theaters and on home video. To have the victory lap that is Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy merely heading to streaming feels like celebrating a retirement at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Again, I don’t mean to insult anyone with that statement, but I think fans would flock to this delightful looking romp if it was going to the big screen. If this is indeed Bridget Jones' final diary entry, she deserves to have the biggest canvas possible to fill with her words and warmth.