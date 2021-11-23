DC League Of Super-Pets Trailer Sends Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto And More To Save The Justice League

Dwayne Johnson was already in store for a DC Comics-tastic 2022, as after more than a decade, we’ll finally see him bring Black Adam to life. However, earlier this year, it was announced that The Rock will also voice Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super-Pets, based on the originally-known Legion of Super-Pets from the Silver Age of Comics. Now the first trailer for the animated movie has arrived, and it reveals that Krypto and his superhero pet allies will have to work together to save the Justice League.

Just like in the comics, not only does Krypto serve as man’s best friend to Superman (John Krasinski) in DC League of Super-Pets, he also boasts the same powers as the Man of Steel. Krypto helps Supes protect Metropolis, but when the Kryptonian superhero and other members of the Justice League, like Batman and Wonder Woman, are kidnapped while attempting to defeat Lex Luthor (Marc Maron), the ambitious dog will have to team up with other animals to save the world’s top superhero team. Luckily, these other animals have plenty to bring to the fight.

Thanks to a mysterious glowing gem that detonates inside of a pet shelter, four animals emerge with superpowers of their own. First, there’s Ace (Kevin Hart), a dog who becomes super strong and durable, a step up from the original Ace the Bat-Hound, who, like Batman, lacked special abilities. Next, we have PB (Vanessa Bayer), a pig who can become a giant. Next there’s Merton (Natasha Lyonne), who, ironically, a turtle bequeathed with super speed. Finally, Chip (Diego Luna) initially thinks he didn’t get any superpowers, but the squirrel soon discovers he can now conjure electricity.

Ok, so they’ll need a little training to properly use their new powers, but together with Krypto to show them the ropes, these animals will come together to form the League of Super-Pets. That’s not to say their mission won’t still be difficult though, as evidenced by that freaky cat shooting a missile out of its tail. It’s also worth mentioning that DC League of Super-Pets’ cast includes Ben Schwartz, Thomas Middleditch, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves and Jameela Jamil, but it hasn’t been revealed yet who any of them are playing. The animated movie was directed by Green Eggs and Ham’s Jared Stern, who also co-wrote the script with The LEGO Batman Movie’s John Whittington. Super-Pets is the first animated DC-centric movie to play in theaters since 2018’s Teen Titans Go! to The Movies.

DC League of Super-Pets opens in theaters on May 20, 2022. Browse through our 2022 release schedule to learn what other movies come out next year, and as always, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the biggest updates concerning upcoming DC Comics movies.