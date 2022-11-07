Disney+'s Zootopia+ Trailer Teases A Pitch Perfect Real Housewives Parody And More Stories Featuring Judy Hopps And Co.

Six years ago, Disney introduced the world to Officer Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and the rest of the colorful animal characters that inhabited the world known as Zootopia, one of the best Disney Animation films of the past decade. It’s been a while since we’ve returned, though another trip to that metropolis of furry friends has been in the Disney cards since 2020. Well folk, the wait is finally over, as a new trailer has teased the arrival of Disney+’s Zootopia+, which joins the 2022 TV schedule , complete with a pitch perfect Real Housewives parody.

This follow-up to the 2016 movie that inspired its name is actually debuting very soon, which means today’s trailer drop from Walt Disney Animation Studios is perfectly timed. Zootopia+ will consist of six shorts, covering various points in the city’s wildlife adventures. As shown in the trailer above, here’s the full list of stories fans should expect upon this show’s debut:

Hopp on Board

The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia

Duke the Musical

The Godfather of the Bride

So You Think You Can Prance

Dinner Rush

On top of parodying the Real Housewives franchise that the world knows and loves, there are some other interesting vignettes included in Zootopia+’s full launch. Naturally, So You Think Can Dance and The Godfather are among those tales to be told. So reality TV isn’t the only thing being lovingly skewered in the scheme of things, as classic cinema is also on the menu.

Not to mention, there’s some action-packed adventure on the horizon, with Judy Hopps’ parents rushing to complete a mission of some sort in “Hopp on Board.” And, of course, what Disney animated project would be complete without a musical, as “Duke the Musical” is set to give us a deeper look at the charming, yet scheming Zootopia easter egg Duke Weaselton.

As far as when these adventures are supposed to take place, it looks like the new show is set during the events of the first film. Clips of moments like that time Judy saved Fru Fru from death by a donut logo, as well as the officer’s first big trip into Zootopia, seem to suggest that reality is in play. Which could be bad news for those of you hoping for further clues towards what Zootopia 2 could be about.

Perhaps a successful launch of the series may put this universe in the Disney animation canon on the fast track to greatness. We won't know until things get underway but, thankfully, you won't have to wait too long for these hijinks to show up on your streaming device of choice.