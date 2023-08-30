First Look At Meg Ryan's Return To Rom-Coms Trades Out Tom Hanks For David Duchovny, And I'm On Board
Rom-com queen Meg Ryan is back for What Happens Later, and the trailer is delightful.
Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, able to make a great profit on a relatively small budget. While som fans have been missing classic rom-coms, some legends of the genre have been making returns. First we got Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise, and now the one and only Meg Ryan is also back. The first look for What Happens Later shows Ryan trading out Tom Hanks for David Duchovny, and I'm so here for it. What's more, she's also the director of the movie!
As you can see in the trailer above, What Happens Later will feature Meg Ryan and David Duchovny and ex-lovers, who end up stranded together in an airport. This first footage highlights her various hits including You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle, and When Harry Met Sally. Although this new rom-com will seemingly be using some high concepts, including a narrator that the two protagonists can seemingly hear. But with Ryan both behind and in front of the camera as director/star, I'm totally sold on this idea.
The trailer for What Happens Later opens on an experience that many of us have experienced when traveling recently: a cancelled flight. Ryan's protagonist Willa is less than thrilled, especially upon accidentally stumbling on her ex Bill (Duchovny), who she hasn't seen in 25 years. In the airport chaos, theirs are the only two flights that end up being cancelled, with the pair ending up stranded in the airport together.
