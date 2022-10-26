Gerard Butler's Plane Trailer Teams Him Up With Evil’s Mike Colter To Kick Some Serious Ass

As we get closer to the end of 2022’s new movie releases , it’s time to think of what awaits us in the year to come. In particular, the winter season where wild experiments cross paths with awards hopefuls is almost upon us, and anything can happen. That’s the best time for the new movie Plane to team up action star Gerard Butler with Evil star Mike Colter, in the name of kicking serious ass.

That is exactly what we’ve gotten a peek at recently, thanks to Lionsgate releasing the first trailer to director Jean-François Richet’s would-be action blockbuster. Plane’s story is simple, but effective: after a lightning strike forces Captain Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) to make an emergency landing, he’ll have to team up with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a prisoner he’s transporting, to save his passengers from violent rebels.

Sounds like your standard Butler-centric festival of beatdowns, right? Well, it looks like you’d be wrong in the case of Plane, as Captain Torrance is the reluctant hero of this journey. Not only does that mean that Gerard Butler gets to flex more of his relatable drama muscles in this movie, but Mike Colter gets to flex his action muscles (and actual muscles) in helping him save the day.

Oh, it’s a sweet Christmas indeed for Colter fans, as he looks pretty amazing with a sledgehammer in his hands. Check it out for yourself below, as it's a moment too cool not to share in a screen grab:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Naturally, it’s not long before Gerard Butler starts acting like the hero we’ve seen in movies like the Mike Banning series, which will continue in another sequel to Olympus Has Fallen . However, much as we’ve seen in other recent Butler films like the apocalyptic family drama Greenland , the Scottish actor has been stretching his persona to include roles that aren’t all about smashing someone’s face in.

Should Plane do well enough at the box office, another franchise could be born from a Gerard Butler starring film. Though looking at the action we’ve already been shown, that series might actually be one better carried by Mike Colter’s Louis. Of course, there’s always the option of keeping both Colter and Butler teamed up for another ride. Which would be perfect, as there aren’t enough action movies generating memorable pairings of heroes on the market these days.