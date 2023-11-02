Kingdom Of The Planet of The Apes' Trailer Shows Us The Future Of Caesar's Legacy, And I Think A Beloved Character Has Returned As Well

In 2017, the saga of Caesar the Ape ended in the climatic events of War for the Planet of the Apes, setting up an uncertain future for simian and human alike. The years that followed would eventually reveal that director Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes would indeed deliver on that set-up; taking place some time into the reign of primates on Earth.

Looking ahead to the 2024 movie schedule, the future of Caesar's legacy is clearly in view, though we see echoes (if not an outright return) of some old friends firmly in place. And we can thank 20th Century Studios for that, as they’ve recently revealed our first extensive look at the latest Planet of the Apes movie.

Welcome To The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Set to be one of the most anticipated summer releases of next year, a new battle is shaping up in this next chapter. Leading Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ cast is recent Stephen King vet Owen Teague, playing the role of Noa, a young ape who "undertakes a harrowing journey."

Whatever that quest may be, it sounds like it could challenge the power of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), the leader of the ape kingdom in question. Per the synopsis that accompanies the trailer, the picture of what lies ahead is a bit clearer. Here's what we should expect:

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

What we know about Wes Ball’s Planet of the Apes entry is that it faces down a pretty big question. As specified by series co-writer Rick Jaffa, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is going to address Caesar’s legacy “many years” after the events of War. This new trailer's synopsis doubles down on that claim, as while there's no specific timeframe mentioned, "several generations" have apparently passed.

At the same time, I thought I've spotted one or two characters that may be returning from the Caesar trilogy. While these two characters aren't the same people I thought they were, there's a clearly defined lineage between the past and the present at play here.

Two Legacy Characters Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Seems To Have Referenced

Most obviously, and in my personal opinion most excitingly, Kingdom has given us a look at a character that feels like Maurice the orangutan. Again “several generations” are in play here, so he wouldn’t exactly be alive in this era of Apes history. However, Raka (played by The Orville’s Peter Macon) invokes such a strong memory of Maurice that it feels like I’ve seen an old friend for the first time in a while.

He certainly sounds like a presence as wise and warm as Maurice always was, so Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will definitely see Noa being guided by a steady hand. Also, check out the religious icon style medallion this orangutan is wearing; another sign of Caesar’s legacy at work.

Playing along those same lines of succession, the first appearance of Freya Allan’s human character Mae reminds me of someone we saw in War for the Planet of the Apes. As Caesar and his loyal colony seemed to adopt and protect young human Nova (Amiah Miller), we may have seen the results of that kindness in this new character.

There’s certainly a similar look between the two, and it would seem to fit into the overall structure of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. We’re removed from the time period of Andy Serkis’ tragic protagonist, but the lessons and the people we experienced along its run are still very much at hand.

The first Apes movie since the 2019 Disney/Fox merger , finally seeing the resurgence of this blockbuster world is a sight for sore eyes. Serving as a good sign that the 20th Century Studios brand is ramping up its presence in theaters, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was always going to symbolize a large step forward in serving some of the more legacy franchises.

With such strong ties to the story of the previous films, as well as an eye towards a grander future to be explored, it looks like this sci-fi landmark franchise is returning in truly fantastic fashion. We’ll finally get to see the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 24, 2024. In the meantime, the 2023 movie release schedule still has its fair share of thrills to arrive before the end. So be sure to check those dates against your own calendar, and remember, “Apes together strong.”