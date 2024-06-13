Netflix's The Imaginary Trailer Promises What Could Be The Sweetest Imaginary Adventure Of The Year

Is it just me, or does the world of 2024 movies , and even TV shows, feel like it’s become “the Year of Imagination?” We’ve seen quite a few spins on figments friendly, and fiendish, connecting the world of reality to that of fiction, and I have to say it’s been rather interesting to follow. I’m confident that trend will continue, as Netflix’s original animated film The Imaginary dips into that well itself, and it promises what could be the sweetest imaginary adventure of the year.

Taking its story from the novel by author A.F. Harrold, and illustrated by Emily Gravett Young, The Imaginary centers around Amanda (Evie Kiszel) and Rudger (Louie Rudge-Buchanan). The pair is the best of friends who take your usual respites from the world of reality, adventuring into realms beyond the typical, with Rudger being the Imaginary of the piece.

However, all of that looks to be in jeopardy, as a shady figure with what looks like a sinister imaginary presence of his own, seems to threaten this idyllic friendship. And it’s not just Amanda and Rudger’s friendship that hangs in the balance either, as a whole town of Imaginaries (the preferred term for these fantastical friends) also seems to be in danger.

So already The Imaginary is setting up something that feels like a family friendly cross between the darker nature of Blumhouse’s Imaginary and John Krasinski’s IF; but obviously in a style and vision that invokes wistful anime hits of the past. Meaning yes, we're probably going to be crying very profound tears by the end of this journey.

Director Yoshiyuki Momose’s Netflix original is set to premiere at the Annecy Film Festival; the annual French event where the most prolific animated titles of the year usually get their start. This was the same festival that the streaming studio used as a key launching point for the 2023 Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio; so The Imaginary’s presence feels like more than just keeping up with tradition.

Primarily this trailer offers up a visual feast, with Studio Ponoc’s gorgeous animation filling every corner of the frame. That beauty is why I technically consider this look at The Imaginary to be “hiding” its voice cast. While not drawing too much attention to the vocal talents on hand for the English language version, the likes of Kal Penn, LeVar Burton, and Hayley Atwell can all be heard lending their voices throughout this quick glimpse.

Despite the subject’s prolific coverage through other projects, The Imaginary has an edge in that it doesn’t seem to be trying to compete with its contemporaries. Rather, the competition is fine animated films like the 2024 Oscar winner The Boy and the Heron; which only makes sense as Studio Ponoc was founded by Studio Ghibli’s former lead producer Yoshiaki Nishimura.

