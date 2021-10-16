Peacemaker Trailer Puts John Cena's The Suicide Squad Character Through Even More Superhero Craziness, Plus Premiere Date

Back in August, The Suicide Squad introduced John Cena’s Christopher Smith, a.k.a. Peacemaker, to the DC Extended Universe. While it initially seemed like he was didn’t make it out of the James Gunn written and directed-movie alive, it was revealed one of the end-credits scenes that he survived… barely. This set the stage for Peacemaker’s HBO Max series, and now the first teaser trailer has come straight from DC FanDome, showing just what kind of superhero-related shenanigans Cena’s character is getting entangled in this time.

Before we get to that, let’s start with another bit of good news: when Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max. Mark Thursday, January 13, 2022 as the big day on your calendar, meaning it’ll arrive a little over five months after The Suicide Squad hit both theaters and the same streaming service. Peacemaker Season 1 will consist of eight episodes, all of which James Gunn wrote, as well as directed five.

Now to the trailer’s content. Having made a full recovery from being shot by Bloodsport during Task Force X’s Corto Maltese mission, Peacemaker has now been recruited by Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn to kill “bad people” on his behalf instead of being sent back to prison. As was teased in The Suicide Squad’s final minutes, this will see Peacemaker operating alongside Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee’s John Economos, who’ve been saddled with the eponymous protagonist by Amanda Waller as punishment for double-crossing her. Rounding out the team is Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, who quickly understands what makes Christopher Smith tick, and Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase, a.k.a. Vigilante, who also has no problem only killing bad people… unless there’s “a mistake.”

One of Peacemaker’s missions will involve him taking out a senator, but the show’s overarching storyline is still a mystery. That said, evidently the events that unfold will bring Christopher Smith back into contact with his father, Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith. Auggie calling his son a “nancy boy” has me thinking he doesn’t know that Christoper is Peacemaker, because with the trail of bodies John Cena’s character leaves, “nancy boy” doesn’t feel like a proper description. Oh, and I can’t forget to mention who I’m sure will be Peacemaker’s breakout character: the bald eagle Eagely, who likes Christopher enough to give him a hug.

Peacemaker joins Titans and Doom Patrol in HBO Max’s lineup of original DC Comics-related programming, with other upcoming TV shows including DMZ, Green Lantern and The Batman spinoffs centered on the Gotham City Police Department and The Penguin, respectively. As things stand now, Peacemaker has only the one season coming up, but James Gunn is interested in making a second season. Whether that happens or not, these forthcoming Peacemaker episodes certainly don’t look like they’ll be lacking in action and laughs.

While we wait for more details about Peacemaker, don’t forget to look through our upcoming DC Comics movies guide to see what the DCEU franchise is sending to theaters. As far as TV go, our fall 2021 TV premiere schedule is available so you can learn which of your favorite shows are airing.