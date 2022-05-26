Star Wars’ Andor Trailer Shows The Rogue One Hero’s Early Adventures In The Rebellion

More than five years ago, Star Wars fans watched Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor die alongside Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was wrapping up. But as we’ve seen time and time again with Star Wars, this franchise has no problem winding back the clock to revisit a character at earlier points in their life. That’s what’s being done with Andor, and coming out of Star Wars Celebration, the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series has been released!

Taking place five years before the events of Rogue One, Andor Season 1 starts off with the title character, reprised by Diego Luna, at a time in his life when he’s more concerned about surviving on his own rather than fighting for a greater cause. This is a period where the Empire is arguably at its strongest, and thus life for many in the galaxy is pretty bleak. However, the Rebellion is active at this point, and Andor will show how Cassian Andor joined the Rebellion and started retaliating against this oppressive regime.

Interestingly enough, Cassian Andor doesn’t get a ton of screen time in this first trailer, but there is a cool shot of him towards the end hijacking a TIE Fighter. Instead, this trailer takes the approach of throwing in a lot of different kind of shots to give a good idea of what this show’s vibe will be. There’s a lot to take in, from stormtroopers wearing Revenge of the Sith-era armor to what looks like a return to Coruscant, at a time when the Senate was still active within the Empire. Specific plot beats are still being kept under wraps, but if you’ve been waiting for a Star Wars show following the Rebellion in its underdog period battling the Empire, Andor is the show to check out.

It’s already been confirmed that Andor will air for two seasons. Following the conclusion of Season 1, Disney+ subscribers will pick back up with Cassian Andor in Season 2 roughly one year after what unfolded in that first season. The events of Season 2 will lead into what went down in Rogue One, i.e. Cassian teaming up with Jyn Erso and others to steal the plans for the first Death Star. As far as Andor Season 1 goes, we’ll also reunite with characters like Genevieve O'Reilly’s Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, and the Andor cast also includes unnamed characters played by Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The show was developed by Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, adding in scenes like the Darth Vader hallway slaughter.

Andor will premiere on Disney+ on August 31, and CinemaBlend will continue providing updates on what the show has in store for fans. In the meantime, keep visiting these parts for other news items concerning upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.