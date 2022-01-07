SYFY's Astrid And Lilly Save The World Trailer Reveals A Monster-Killing Oboe And Exudes Buffy Vibes With Teen Heroes

The end of the world could be coming to SYFY, but not if the heroes of the upcoming series Astrid & Lilly Save the World have anything to say about it! Of course, when those same heroes are the ones who set off the end of the world in the first place and happen to be high school students, things can get a little bit more complicated, as is clear in the full trailer for the upcoming series (seen above). With the help of a monster-killing musical instrument and their very own “Giles” who exudes some good old-fashioned Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes , Astrid and Lilly stand a chance!

Teenage outcasts Astrid and Lilly are best friends who look like they’re going to literally have to become “ride or die” together if they want to repair accidentally opening a portal to a monster dimension together. After some other teens kick them out of a party, they decide to make themselves feel better by dancing the haters out of their bodies… as part of a ritual that is clearly a lot more serious than the girls knew. The arrival of Brutus – a.k.a. the “hottie with a body” who intends to protect them from what wants to kill them – and gift of an oboe with the ability to kill monsters seem to be their only weapons to save the world.

Pretty much everybody can probably relate making a mistake or two in high school, but it’s safe to say that most people don’t have to save the world from monsters because they’re the ones who let them loose! Brutus definitely doesn’t seem too in-touch with the world of teenage humans if his “lethal AF” weapon for them is an oboe, but at least they have a shot, and the trailer looks like this should be an entertaining ride for viewers. If only the monster-killing oboe for their mission could also make life as high schoolers easier on them!

The new SYFY series stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin as the titular Astrid and Lilly who have to save the world after putting it in danger in the first place. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans might recognize Morrison, while Astrid & Lilly Save the World will be Aucoin’s TV debut. Joined by Olivier Renaud of The Wedding Planners fame, the cast looks like a fun trio to anchor what could be one of the quirkiest new shows of the new year .