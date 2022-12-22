That '90s Show Trailer: First Looks At Topher Grace And More, Plus Big Reveals For Fez, Kelso And Jackie

Even though streaming didn’t exist in the 1990s, everyone with a Netflix subscription will get to go back to that snazzy boom-bazzy decade to visit the Forman family in That ‘90s Show. The upcoming sitcom released its full-length trailer after having given fans a taste of what those hangouts will feel like — answer: like Red’s foot up our ass — and offered up a first look at nearly the full ensemble of returning That ‘70s Show stars. (At least those who entered the picture before the final season.) And in that respect, we learned a bit about what’s to come for Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez, while a big detail was revealed for Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso and Mila Kunis’ Jackie.

For those who weren’t able to check out the trailer above, let’s run through some of those first looks, starting with Topher Grace’s Eric and Laura Prepon’s Donna sitting in quite the familiar location.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Check out Wilmer Valderrama's fresh AF look below, as he's now styling and profiling like nobody's business. Well it's his business, I guess. Remember how buttoned-up the character was all those years ago? Where are those top buttons now, I ask you?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seeing Fez in his current glory makes Valderrama's butt-shake revival celebraton all the more understandable. Not that it wasn't understandable before, since what is Fez going to do with his butt except shake it?

And now here's Ashton Kutcher's Kelso all dressed up and not wearing his tie upside-down or anything, next to Mila Kunis' Jackie, who presumably didn't tie Kelso's tie for him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mila Kunis has shared that she felt a little skeptical upon finding out where Kelso and Jackie landed in the years between the flagship series’ conclusion and the start of That ‘90s Show’s narrative. Not only did she believe she’d end up with Fez — which perhaps speaks to why he looks as good as she does, while Kelso looks like he sells door-to-door encyclopedias — but she brought up how Kelso was already married to a wholly different character in the previous narrative. It’s unclear how that will be addressed, but it should be fun, especially if Shannon Elizabeth also makes a cameo.

Okay, now it's time for a SMOKE BOMB ALERT! Um, wait, I mean: BOMBSHELL ALERT: For those who didn't already have sneaking suspicions, Netflix paired the trailer release with the reveal that Mace Coronel's Jay is a Kelso, as he's the son of Kutcher and Kunis' doofuses. That's the bloodline that just keeps on giving.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To be sure, it was already known that Jackie and Kelso brought life into this world together, though it wasn't confirmed before now that their kiddo was part of the main group. But after watching him in the trailer, particularly during the basement-blazing, it seems like he couldn't have been cast as anyone but Kelso and Jackie's offspring.

The trailer also featured a peek at what'll likely be a s-weed-t return from Tommy Chong's Leo, as well as new adult character Sherri (Andrea Anders), the mother to Maxwell Donovan's jock-esque Nate and Ashley Aufderheide's rebel Gwen.