The Boys Showrunner Promises Canon And Insanity With Diabolical Animated Spinoff

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys is a pretty wild series, and the mythology is going to get even crazier with the upcoming animated spinoff. While Season 3 isn’t set to come out until June, fans of the superhero series will be able to look forward to the animated series Diabolical in March. And there’s going to be plenty of canon insanity.

Creator and showrunner Eric Kripke shared an official trailer for Diabolical on Twitter. Along with it, he promised fans that some of the eight episodes are canon with The Boys, while the rest are just pure insanity. And I wouldn’t have it any other way:

8 eps, each is about 12 minutes long. They will drop on March 4 all at once, for you binge junkies. A couple are canon, rest are just insane. And you guys, trust me, they turned out so so good.

I mean, what else would you expect from a spinoff of The Boys? The Amazon series is known for being pretty out there and, even though it’s animated, Diabolical can still some wild things -- and possibly even crazier feats given the medium. As for the canon stuff, there's a chance that whatever happens in those episodes will bleed into the upcoming third season or will at least be referenced through Easter eggs when the new episodes drop.

Diabolical was first announced at the beginning of December 2021, and it stars Andy Samberg, Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland, Awkwafina and more. Needless to say, the cast is stacked with some formidable stars. It should be pointed out that this spinoff is completely unrelated to the other The Boys spinoff that is currently in development, but that not to say that the cartoon won’t have some effect on it since a couple of the episodes are canon.

Meanwhile, new episodes of The Boys have been a long time coming. The highly anticipated season has been teased for a year now, and a June premiere date was recently announced. Following the (literally) mind blowing second season finale, fans should be in for a wild ride in the third season. Eric Kripke previewed some insane storylines and, with new cast members joining in, including Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, you won’t want to miss any of the madness.

As for the other spinoff, which doesn’t even have a name yet, it was ordered to series by Amazon last year. It’s been in development for quite some time now, with casting moving forward as the original series continues its success. It looks like Amazon has definitely found a viable franchise here, and it will be interesting to see how, if at all, it all connects to one another.

Don’t miss the premiere of Diabolical on March 4 on Prime Video! Season 3 of The Boys will premiere on June 3. In the meantime, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime with CinemaBlend’s guide!